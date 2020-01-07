Jay Ajayi was a soccer fan long before he was a football player. He brought his love of English power Arsenal from his native London to America when he moved as a 7-year-old, and played the world’s game until he was a junior in high school. He even brought the Super Bowl trophy to Arsenal’s stadium after helping the Eagles win the title in 2018.
Now Ajayi is taking his passion for soccer in a new direction. The 26-year-old running back has agreed a deal with the Union to be the team’s official esports player in MLS-sponsored tournaments of EA Sports’ venerable FIFA soccer franchise.
Ajayi has been a gamer for quite a while, and at times he livestreams his sessions. Back in February 2017, he hosted Chad Johnson at his Miami home, and they put their contest up on YouTube.
It’s been only a few weeks since Ajayi was playing for the Eagles. After not being with an NFL team all year until mid-November, he returned to Philadelphia when Darren Sproles went on injured reserve and Jordan Howard was also hurt. Ajayi spent six weeks on the team and played in three games. He was released on Christmas Eve.
Ajayi will start representing the Union when MLS starts its eMLS Cup series with an event Friday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. Admission is free, but a reservation through the Union’s website is required. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the event expected to run until 10.
Last time around, the Union picked their eMLS player through an open contest. Former West Chester East High School student Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley won the spot, and went on to win all three FIFA tournaments MLS sponsored in 2019: League One, League Two and the eMLS Cup. That earned him a trip to London as part of the U.S. team for FIFA’s eNations Cup in late April.
In October, Dooley parlayed his success into a professional gaming contract with MLS expansion team Nashville SC. He’s now a freshman at Temple, and as part of the deal, Nashville gave him a scholarship to pursue a degree in sports management.
This week, Dooley will compete against Ajayi in the city that both have called home. Philadelphia is hosting the League One tournament, getting this year’s cycle of events underway.