What does Jesse Marsch’s firing from Leeds mean for U.S. Soccer, American players abroad?

Unlike in the television series Ted Lasso, American soccer coaches in Europe don’t always get the opportunity to write themselves a happy ending. After success with other clubs in Europe and having helped to save Leeds United from relegation last season, Jesse Marsch is out at the venerable English club.

Members of The Inquirer’s soccer staff discussed what effect his dismissal might have on the Premiership team and specifically, the American players there, including former Union player Brenden Aaronson, former New York Red Bulls player Tyler Adams and the newest transfer to Leeds, Weston McKennie. Also, what are the ramifications, if any, on American soccer coaching in general? Finally, does Marsch shoot to the top of the coaching list for the vacant U.S. men’s national team post?

» READ MORE: American manager Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United after 11 months

Effect on Leeds and American players at the club

Jonathan Tannenwald, Inquirer soccer beat writer

Leeds fans are obviously rejoicing, because a lot of them wanted Marsch out even before the team fell on to the edge of the relegation zone. Adams and Aaronson aren’t going anywhere, I don’t think. Whoever comes next won’t be as personally close to them as Marsch, but with the San Francisco 49ers playing such a big role in Leeds’ ownership now I’d be very surprised if they throw all the Americans out.

McKennie, though, is a big question. His move to Leeds is structured as a cheap loan through the end of this season with a big — $35 million or so — purchase option afterward. Will the next manager want to keep a guy who was brought in just a week before Marsch was fired? That’s a major storyline right now.

Advertisement

But the biggest lesson of Marsch’s firing is this: The threat of relegation trumps everything else. It’s a key fact of life in England and the rest of Europe, and for as raucous as England’s soccer culture can be, the connection between relegation and the Premier League’s riches is why the culture is so reactionary.

Andrea Canales, Inquirer soccer editor

You’re right that the relegation zone is merciless to coaches, first Marcelo Bielsa, and now Marsch out at Leeds. Both are coaches I respect a lot, too, but the good things they’ve done for the club — and both did accomplish some important things — don’t matter when that zone looms.

If Gregg Popovich coached in the EPL, the coach with the most wins in NBA history would probably have been fired from the San Antonio Spurs back in 1997. I know, I know, different sports, different countries, but still, I made the comparison to illustrate the cutthroat nature of the business. That’s part of the excitement of the Premiership, though, where what you’ve done lately is really all that matters.

I’m not so sure, Jon, that Marsch leaving doesn’t put Aaronson in a bad spot, though. He’s struggled a bit lately, and a new coach may not have patience, especially with relegation threatening, to let him work through that. McKennie also is probably going to get a small window in which to contribute.

Gus Elvin, Inquirer Flyers editor

The narrative of the American coach not belonging in English “football” will only gain steam from here after Marsch’s lack of success, especially given the Wisconsin native was seemingly allowed to have a major say in Leeds’ transfer business. Leeds is a good-sized club and they spent money during Marsch’s tenure, but the results frankly just weren’t good enough from a team that on paper shouldn’t be among the regulation strugglers.

In terms of the American players at the club, Aaronson, Adams, and McKennie all have experience and have had success playing under non-American managers in Europe. All three continue to have bright futures and I wouldn’t worry about Marsch’s dismissal negatively impacting their development or game time too much. Given Leeds’ wide options, I’d say Aaronson’s playing time might be the most under fire in the immediate future but that is not to say that the former Union star won’t hold onto his starting spot.

McKennie, on the other hand, must feel a little bit blindsided by the news that Marsch is already out after just signing with the club in January. Still, this would indicate Leeds, who have American stakeholders in 49ers Enterprises, had the Juventus midfielder in their sights regardless of Marsch’s employment status.

» READ MORE: Debate on USMNT after January games, administration upheaval and coaching uncertainty

Possible ramifications on American coaching

Tannenwald

What Marsch’s firing does for American coaching … I mean, it can’t help, obviously. I’d like to think that a lot of teams outside England, especially in Germany, are smart enough to see what the top American coaches can do.

A journalist friend I know over there told me the vast majority of the sentiment isn’t anti-American, which is good to hear. Alas, I suspect the anti-Americans will take over on social media for awhile.

Getting the anti-American sentiment out of England could take another 72 years of the U.S. going undefeated against them at World Cups.

Canales

The interesting thing about anti-Americanism abroad is that it’s actually progressed, so instead of anyone ever saying anything as obviously oppositional as, “All American players stink and the coaches are even worse,” it’s transitioned to the more subtle stage where no one is impressed by what American players or coaches do unless it’s twice as much as what another nationality does — and even then, it’s cool to only be half as impressed than as if a European did the same thing.

This aloof, all-knowing affectation of supposed nationalistic indifference is popular even among a lot of Americans trying to claim authenticity in the fandom of whatever European clubs they support. It’s considered by a few as justified pushback against American ownership of some of those clubs.

Elvin

This is a significant development in so many ways. First and foremost, unfortunately, I think Marsch getting fired further damages the reputation of the American coach in England. The Bob Bradley spell at Swansea was a disaster and while Marsch was better, his tenure will hardly be remembered fondly by those in Leeds.

Soccer management is a fickle business, and with another U.S. coach failing to succeed in England, you have to wonder when the next American even gets an opportunity. Cue the Ted Lasso jokes.

Is Marsch now the top contender for USMNT coaching post?

Tannenwald

I don’t know if he shoots to the top of the coaching list, because I don’t know who else will end up on it. But this news has to put a jolt into things at U.S. Soccer, and the consulting firm, Sportsology, that was hired to help lead the sporting director search. The new sporting director will select the new coach.

Elvin

Regarding the vacant USMNT job, I’d think Marsch instantly becomes a real contender. While he didn’t have great success at RB Leipzig or Leeds, he has won in Europe with FC Salzburg — albeit at a club with massive financial advantages — and built a good reputation for playing and developing young players. He also has strong connections in U.S. Soccer and obviously a familiarity with many in the current player pool.

That said, the U.S. federation shouldn’t be in any great rush to name a head coach and I’d prefer if it continued to aim high and pursue a wide variety of candidates both American and foreign. Marsch is certainly a contender to succeed Gregg Berhalter, but he is far from a slam dunk candidate. I’d be disappointed if the U.S. rushed this decision, especially given we are still four years away from a World Cup.

Canales

For me, it’s a little frustrating to think that Marsch may push out Bielsa for the USMNT job now that Marsch is available to campaign fully for it and put together a great interview or whatever Sportsology and Cindy Cone are looking for, candidate-wise. Then again, there’s part of me that’s content to imagine that Marsch and Bielsa combine to create options A and B for the position, leaving Berhalter a distant third in line. Marsch definitely checks off most of the boxes for a top candidate, including a language and cultural understanding of U.S. soccer that, while not of paramount importance to me, matters to others.

» READ MORE: What's to come from U.S. Soccer in the next few weeks and months

Tannenwald

I’d be shocked if Berhalter is even third at this point. I have a strong hunch that the only reason he hasn’t been clearly put out of the picture is the ongoing investigation. It’s already on the record, as a U.S. Soccer spokesperson told The Inquirer, that he is not currently an employee.

Canales

Jon, I’d be inclined to agree with you about Berhalter having no chance to win back the U.S. coaching post, except for the reaction I’ve seen from some, including Alexi Lalas of note, where the investigation about what the Reyna parents revealed has actually garnered such sympathy for the former USMNT coach, that even if initially opposed to Berhalter’s reinstatement, they now want it to happen simply because of the belief that it’s unfair to him otherwise.

Tannenwald

I get what Alexi said … and I’m saying it’s not happening.

Canales

I’ve been consistent, I believe, in saying that everyone should appreciate what Berhalter did well, wish him well, and then welcome someone else to the job. What Danielle Reyna did was a heinous betrayal of her former friend and roommate, Rosalind Berhalter, most of all, but in no way should that give Gregg the job again.

Tannenwald

You and I agree on that.

» READ MORE: Soccer Roundtable: Who should be the next USMNT coach?