Earnie Stewart and Brian McBride leave U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart has left the governing body to take a position with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday, and general manager Brian McBride is out as previously reported.

“During the search for a new Sporting Director, all sporting staff will report to U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson,” the governing body said in a statement. “Once the Sporting Director is hired, that individual will oversee the process of hiring the new USMNT head coach. In the interim, Anthony Hudson will serve as the USMNT head coach until a permanent head coach is named.”

President Cindy Cone and CEO JT Batson are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ET to provide more details.

“While we are sad to see Earnie go, he has helped lay a strong foundation and build a strong sporting staff to ensure that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright,” Cone said in an initial statement. “Today, we have a unique opportunity to bring in a new Sporting Director to build on this momentum. We are eager to engage new leaders who will match our ambitions and realize our vision for the future, taking our National Teams to the next level, including competing for a FIFA World Cup on home soil in 2026.”

