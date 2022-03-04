Arminia Bielefeld vs. Augsburg

Friday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Six games into his Augsburg career, Ricardo Pepi has yet to score — and hasn’t gotten the ball much either. He’ll try again to end his drought against a team with another young American prospect, former Atlanta United left back George Bello.

Alavés vs. Sevilla

Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sevilla, featuring Mexican winger Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, is in second place in La Liga, six points back of leader Real Madrid. That’s not quite close enough to call a title race, and Sevilla fans know the club’s only league title came in 1946. But if Real Madrid slips up once, things will get interesting. Madrid hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+).

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (USA Network, Universo)

Just under three months since being fired by RB Leipzig, Jesse Marsch has a new job — and it’s the biggest of his life. The 48-year-old Princeton alum, a close friend of Jim Curtin and ex-manager of Brenden Aaronson, has succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

Marsch will have no time for a honeymoon, as Leeds is just two points out of the English Premier League’s relegation zone in 16th place. Everton, in 17th, has played two fewer games; and 18th-place Burnley also has a game in hand. If Marsch can keep Leeds up, he might finally shatter the stigma that Americans can’t coach big teams in Europe.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

The Bundesliga returns to regular television, though the game won’t matter much for the standings. Tune in to watch Bayern continue its procession to a 10th straight Bundesliga title. You’ll also see one of Germany’s top young talents in Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (NBC10, Universo)

You’ll shortly read about another game that people will say is the Premier League’s game of the weekend. This one, though, might be even better. Second-place Liverpool can cut its six-point gap behind first-place Manchester City down to three. Fifth-place West Ham is fighting to jump over fourth-place Manchester United and reach the European Cup for the first time in its history.

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Fewer than two months after moving from RSL to Seattle as a free agent, playmaker Albert Rusnák returns to the Wasatch Range as a Sounder in just the second game of the season.

Charlotte FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (Fox29)

Charlotte will set a new MLS attendance record with a crowd of over 73,500 fans for its home debut at Bank of America Stadium. What they’ll see, though, is a big question. As the team’s season-opening 3-0 loss at D.C. United showed, Charlotte isn’t very good.

L.A. will bring stars Javier Hernández and Douglas Costa to town, fresh off a 1-0 win over New York City FC in which Hernández scored a 90th-minute winner.

Monterrey vs. América

Saturday, 8 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes)

A 1-1 tie at home with Querétaro on Tuesday, in which the visitors scored a 95th-minute penalty kick, was the last straw for América manager Santiago Solari. He was fired on Wednesday, and now Mexico’s biggest club must find a new boss.

No one in Liga MX will send sympathies, but Monterrey send a knowing wink. Another of Mexico’s giants it’s also stuck near the foot of the standings, with the same six points as América — just four months since these teams contested the Concacaf Champions League final last October.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo 62)

Here’s the game that will get all the hype: first-place City hosting Cristiano Ronaldo’s United. But will it be good soccer? That remains to be seen. United is coming off a scoreless tie at home against last-place Watford, after all, while City’s last Premier League game was a 1-0 win at Everton.

Napoli vs. AC Milan

Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

This is the real game of the weekend in Europe. Napoli and Milan are tied on points atop Serie A, thanks to Napoli’s 2-1 win at Lazio last weekend while Milan and Inter played ties. But Inter might have jumped provisionally into first before this game kicks off, as the Rossoneri host last-place Salernitana on Friday (2:45 p.m., Paramount+).

Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

This is a quite big game in La Liga: third-place Betis hosting fifth-place Atlético, with Barcelona sandwiched between them. The battle is for Spain’s last Champions League spot. Barcelona visits 13th-place Elche earlier Sunday (10:15 a.m., ESPN+).

Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

Sunday, 7 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN)

Here’s the weekend’s other big game in Mexico: second-place Pachuca hosting third-place Tigres. Argentine forward Nicolás Ibañez leads Pachuca with six goals in the Torneo Clausura’s first eight games.

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, 10 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

LAFC star Carlos Vela started the season in electric fashion with a hat trick against Colorado. If Vela can keep that spark lit all year, the Black-and-Gold will make a fast return to MLS’s elite.

