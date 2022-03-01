The U.S. Soccer Federation’s next English-language TV rights deal has been won by Turner Sports, the two entities announced Tuesday, with an eight-year agreement that multiple sources said is worth around $25 million per year. But for the first time in the governing body’s history, it’s not a TV-first deal.

Turner’s streaming service HBO Max will be the primary home for U.S. senior men’s and women’s national team home games, with an expectation that there will be over 20 such games per year between the programs. Cable channels TNT and TBS will carry around half of the games, which means when it comes to coverage in English, a lot of games will be streaming-only.

Of course, this being international soccer, the definition of “home games” isn’t straightforward. Games that U.S. teams play in Concacaf and FIFA tournaments on U.S. soil are in separate deals done with those governing bodies.

U.S. Soccer officially holds the rights to men’s and women’s national team friendlies, and men’s national team home World Cup qualifiers.

Many of those friendlies are big deals, and the announcement didn’t hesitate to tout them: World Cup and Olympics send-off games, the U.S. men’s team’s hosting of rival Mexico, and the U.S. women’s team’s SheBelieves Cup. There may also be new mini-tournaments created here that Turner Sports would have a role in.

The deal further includes the men’s U.S. Open Cup for clubs across the country. And there is room for Turner to create a lot of digital content through its popular online platform Bleacher Report, including behind-the-scenes documentaries.

» READ MORE: U.S. women’s soccer stars win $24 million settlement of equal pay lawsuit

The $25 million per year rights fee is a win for U.S. Soccer, as it’s about the same sum earned from the current combined English and Spanish rights deal with ESPN, Fox and Univision. A new Spanish-language rights deal is also in the works.

This deal’s eight-year length is also big news, because it means U.S. Soccer won’t be able to take its rights to market right after hosting the 2026 men’s World Cup. The 2028 Olympics will also come and go, as will the 2027 women’s World Cup. The last year of the deal will be 2030, a men’s World Cup year, with a women’s World Cup to follow in 2031 that could be in the United States. U.S. Soccer is working on a bid to host that tournament, though it could decide to bid for 2027 instead. (Neither bidding process has started yet.)

For Turner, the long-term deal makes lots of sense. As Turner Sports president Lenny Daniels told The Inquirer: “There’s nothing we do that has a short term view. ... I think this fits perfectly into our ability to grow the sport.”

But is it right for U.S. Soccer? Cone made the case that it is.

“WarnerMedia will give U.S. Soccer the opportunity to reach a massive audience and connect with new fans across all their properties, both linear and digital,” she said. “Maybe we could have gotten a little jump after ‘26 but it’s about the broader vision and telling the U.S. Soccer story, obviously within our national teams but also outside of our senior national teams — with our youth, para, beach, futsal, crossing over into culture and lifestyle. So we just felt like WarnerMedia was the perfect partner for us, and we wanted a long term deal to develop that relationship and to have them help us grow the game in all aspects.”

» READ MORE: U.S. soccer joins growing boycott of Russia

U.S. Soccer’s move ends a decades-long partnership with ESPN, which has been the main outlet for national team home games since the 1980s. Fox has also had a package of national team home game rights since 2015. Multiple sources confirmed to The Inquirer that ESPN and Fox did not bid on this deal.

Fox will continue to air some U.S. games through 2026, thanks to rights deals with Concacaf for the men’s Gold Cup and FIFA for all of its global tournaments. The last big piece of Fox’s current FIFA contract is the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will obviously will be a financial bonanza.

CBS also has a package of Concacaf rights that includes the men’s Nations League and women’s W Championship tournaments. The next edition of the latter event is coming this July, set to serve as the qualifying event for both next year’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

WarnerMedia will thus have all of the U.S. women’s team’s big games leading up to both tournaments.

“You can argue it’s best women’s team in sports, right?” Daniels said. “We look at the ascending men’s team, and the women’s team, and we look at it combined, and we try to to grow all of soccer into more fandom, more engagement, more people involved in how they’re enjoying the game of soccer.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.