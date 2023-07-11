Union manager Jim Curtin’s new contract is finally official

Jim Curtin’s new contract with the Union finally became official on Tuesday, over a week after word first got out about it and many months after talks started late last year.

“Jim is one of the top coaches in the league and we’re thrilled to have come to an agreement to extend his leadership with the Union,” the team’s principal owner Jay Sugarman said in a statement. “We have set high goals for the club in the coming years and Jim is an essential part of achieving those goals. As we build towards the 2026 World Cup here in Philadelphia, Jim’s leadership is critical to the team’s success and I look forward to watching our players and this team continue to hit new milestones under his direction.”

Curtin, 44, has had the job for nine years. The Oreland native and product of Villanova and Bishop McDevitt High is the second-longest-tenured manager in MLS, trailing only Delran-born Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes.

In those nine years, Curtin has been in charge for 337 games. His all-time record is 147-116-75 in all competitions, including the regular season, playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions League — where the Union have reached the semifinals in both of their entries in the continent’s most prestigious tournament.

Along the way, Curtin has guided the Union to their first trophy, the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 for the best regular-season record; and their first championship game, last fall. He won the league’s coach of the year award in both of those seasons. Unfortunately, though, he has lost all four finals he’s been at the helm of: that bitter disappointment in the MLS Cup final, and Open Cup finals in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“Jim continues to bring this team to new heights year after year, proving himself to be one of the most successful coaches in the league as a two-time Coach of the Year,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His commitment and passion for winning, developing our young players, and steadfast loyalty to this club and city speak volumes to who he is as a coach and as a person. His continued leadership will prove to be crucial to our club strategy going forward.”

Curtin’s new contract is the longest he has received in his Union tenure. He’ll have his say about it in a news conference later Tuesday.

