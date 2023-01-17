The Union and manager Jim Curtin have started talks on a contract extension

As the Union begin their first week of preseason camp in Clearwater, Fla., manager Jim Curtin isn’t just looking at how he’ll sort out his depth chart for the year. He’s also looking at his own future.

Three months after winning MLS Coach of the Year for the second time, Curtin is heading into the last year of his contract with the Union. And neither he nor the team is waiting to do something about it.

“We already started discussions,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said Tuesday. “We had a meeting with our ownership already, and we brought it up even last year. So it’s on my radar.

Coincidentally, the talks come at a time when Curtin is a notable candidate to be the next U.S. men’s national team manager. Whether he’s a leading candidate is tough to say, though.

From a pure soccer perspective, U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart seems to want to keep Gregg Berhalter in the job. But the Reyna-Berhalter scandal that has seized the headlines this month will make another Berhalter term difficult for the public to stomach. Reports of U.S. Soccer pursuing high-profile foreign candidates including French legend Zinedine Zidane make predicting the future even trickier.

Curtin’s name will stay in circulation until the national team figures out what it wants to do, whether that’s soon or this summer when higher-profile names become available. For now, Tanner isn’t afraid to share his typically frank view.

“These concerns are always coming up, as you know, but I think that U.S. Soccer needs to sort out what they want to do first and foremost,” he said. “It’s my job to keep my eyes open in case something is going to happen, and this is an ongoing process anyway. So we will prepare if something happens, but nevertheless, I think that Jim likes it here.”

Indeed, Curtin said so earlier this month, when he told reporters that he’s “very happy to be here” with the Union. But if U.S. Soccer does call, he’ll pick up the phone.

“Is it flattering to have your name even mentioned in those talks? Yeah, of course it is,” he said. “I think that every head coach should put the egos aside and almost be willing to be an assistant with that team. It’s that big of a job, and it’s that important of a job.”

