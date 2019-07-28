If there is something for Union fans to hang their hats on, it’s that the team hasn’t lost consecutive games since the first two games of the year - and perhaps not coincidentally, Jamiro Monteiro wasn’t on board yet. The Union have lost just five of their last 19 league games, including Saturday, and followed three of them with some of their most important wins of the year: home vs. Montreal on April 20, at Orlando on July 4 and home vs. Chicago last weekend.