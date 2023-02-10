Joaquín Torres leads the Union to a lively 3-1 preseason win over FC Cincinnati

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There was sunshine, there were fans in the stands, and there was a crunching challenge involving José Andrés Martínez in the fourth minute.

On a field down the street from the Phillies’ spring training complex, the Union’s starters looked in regular-season rhythm in a 3-1 preseason scrimmage win over FC Cincinnati on Friday.

Here are some observations on the action, which ran for 120 minutes instead of 90 so each player involved could get 60 on the field.

Joaquín Torres tries things

As this was the Union’s only open preseason scrimmage, it was the first chance to watch the team’s new signings in person. Joaquín Torres was the only one of the three who started, lining up next to Julián Carranza in the Union’s traditional 4-4-2 diamond.

Though Torres was listed as starting on the left side of the front line, he had license to roam freely. He dropped deep on a few occasions and switched sides with Carranza often, including on a lovely play for the opening goal. Torres got the ball on the right flank, cut to the middle, and thumped a curling shot to the far top corner of Cincinnati’s net.

“The game was intense; the team was good,” he told The Inquirer after the game. “I’m happy with that intensity that we created.”

In the 23rd, Torres kept the ball from two defenders in tight space, then passed through three opponents a step later. In the 38th, Torres slipped a backheel pass between two opponents toward Alejandro Bedoya.

The moves drew cheers from the Union’s bench nearby, and from a crowd that included Union owners Jay Sugarman and Richard Leibovitch.

It brought to mind one of American soccer’s most famous compliments: former U.S. men’s national team manager Bruce Arena’s claim that former star Clint Dempsey tries things — with a word stronger than “things” that we can’t print here.

Even though the quote is over a decade old, it’s still a favorite standard-setter. Curtin was asked if it applies to Torres, and he answered without missing a beat.

“That is 100% true,” he said, and he nailed the punchline a moment later. “He’s a special player, and I think our players see that and enjoy playing with him. He definitely tries [things].”

The Argentine connection

Neither Torres nor Carranza would fit anyone’s definition of a big-man striker. The former stands at 5-foot-5 and the latter right at 6 feet, and the Union traditionally have played a little-and-large pair.

But the two Argentina natives formed an interesting starting forward duo. There were some good combinations, and Carranza put the Union 2-0 up in the 49th minute off an Olivier Mbaizo cross.

“We understand each other so much,” Carranza said of Torres. “I think we have a good partnership. … He’s a really good player, and I think this will sometimes change games for us when needed.”

They haven’t yet gotten everyone in the locker room to enjoy mate, Argentina’s famed tea-like drink that’s exported as much as the country’s great soccer players. But perhaps some day.

“We’re on the way to encouraging that,” Carranza said with a smile.

A penalty kick each way

These teams know each other well, with former Union staffers in Cincinnati’s front office and former players on the bench. Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright, the former No. 2 in the Union’s front office, mingled with ex-colleagues before kickoff. Sergio Santos, a Union locker room and fan favorite in Chester, walked over to give José Andrés Martínez a big hug during an intermission.

But between the lines, the teams are growing a healthy amount of organic rivalry. Last year’s tense playoff game at Subaru Park was the biggest sign yet, and this contest featured some strong tackles. Each team earned a penalty kick in the second 45-minute period, with U.S. national team prospect Brandon Vazquez scoring for Cincinnati in the 56th minute and Dániel Gazdag scoring for the Union in the 60th.

Both teams made mass substitutions right after that, playing mostly backups for the second hour of action.

Martínez in the middle

Martínez has been anchoring the Union’s midfield for so long now that sometimes his contributions get overlooked. This game presented a rare chance to watch him from the sideline of a live game, and, as such, a reminder of how important he is.

Yes, there are the big tackles that earn the highlight reels (and yellow cards), but it’s the little things he does that matter most — especially his short passing game in midfield that connects teammates and launches attacks.

