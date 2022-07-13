Just hours before Wednesday’s game at Inter Miami, the Union announced they have exercised the purchase option to acquire striker Julián Carranza.

The Union brought Carranza in on loan from Miami last December, when the team blew up its roster after a multimillion-dollar sanction by MLS for breaking league rules.

Carranza has played well here, with seven goals and three assists in 17 games. Those numbers are a little skewed by a hat trick against D.C. United last Friday, but landing the 22-year-old Argentine certainly has been a smart piece of business by sporting director Ernst Tanner.

There was a purchase option in the loan deal, for a price that wasn’t known at the time it was done. Recently, it became known: a mere $500,000 in allocation money, plus any agreed raise from his current $900,000 salary. That made the case for exercising the option at the end of the loan pretty easy.

» READ MORE: Julián Carranza came to Philadelphia with a chip on his shoulder

The deal came with one hitch, as all intra-league loans in MLS do: A loaned player cannot play against the team that loaned him out. So Carranza didn’t play when Inter came to Chester in May, and he wasn’t going to play Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Then came Carranza’s hat trick last Friday. It prompted calls from Union fans to exercise the option immediately if possible, and an admission from the player that he’d like to play against his old team.

“I don’t like that much that rule,” he said. “I would love to play against Miami — I would love to play every single game that I can.”

On Monday, manager Jim Curtin said he and Tanner had discussed making the move early. Was it worth it for one midweek road game that Carranza might not have played in anyway, with a more important home game against New England coming Saturday?

“We don’t overreact,” Curtin said. “Ernst and I don’t react to one good performance, or one good pass, or whatever it might be. What we saw, though, and what we’ve seen over the length of his time here, has been really solid and stable. … He’ll keep doing his job, he’ll keep working like he is, and I think the rest will take care of itself.”

So it did. The purchase price was confirmed Wednesday as $250,000 in allocation money this year; $250,000 next year; and an undisclosed percentage of any future transfer fee. Carranza’s contract here is guaranteed through next year, with a team option for 2024.

“We brought Julián in because we believed his work rate and intelligence would be a strong fit for our aggressive style of play, and we are very happy with how quickly he has adapted,” Tanner said in a statement. “His goal scoring has been vital to the team’s success thus far, and we expect him to maintain the high level he has shown as the season progresses.”