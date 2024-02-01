Julián Carranza stays with the Union after Europe’s winter transfer window closes

The transfer window for teams in Europe’s top soccer leagues closed on Thursday, and Julián Carranza didn’t go out of it.

That wasn’t supposed to be the case when the last Union season ended. Or as recently as last month, when Carranza told The Inquirer he knew he had to move this winter to capitalize on his market value since his contract expires after this year. A sale this summer likely wouldn’t produce a big fee, because teams would rather wait to try to get him for free.

Why didn’t a 23-year-old Argentine striker with 33 goals and 20 assists in 80 Union games earn a sale? A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer that the clubs interested in him either didn’t offer enough money or weren’t where he wanted to go.

The key name in the first category was Greece’s Olympiakos, which last summer offered nearly $7.5 million, plus incentive-based bonuses and an unknown sell-on fee. The Union said no, believing that they could do better — and just as important, wanting to keep Carranza through the year to go for a title.

Advertisement

Names in the second category start with Werder Bremen of Germany’s Bundesliga. Bremen expressed interest more than once, and at one point talks progressed pretty far down the road. But Carranza didn’t want to go there.

» READ MORE: Julián Carranza knew what was at stake for him in the winter transfer window

Two other clubs had serious talks: Mainz of Germany’s Bundesliga, and Ipswich Town of England’s second-tier Championship. Ipswich is pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League, currently in second place.

Carranza didn’t want to go to either club.

Exactly where Carranza did want to go isn’t known, but if you’re inclined to look toward Spain or Italy, you wouldn’t be alone. The problem is, most teams in those countries don’t have enough cash on hand right now, especially teams just below the elite who’d want a player of Carranza’s traits.

In fact, the transfer window all across Europe was flat. Even cash-rich English Premier League teams uncharacteristically held their fire, as spending rules with real consequences bared their teeth.

Some European nations’ transfer windows didn’t close Thursday. The most significant one, in terms of teams that might spend money, is Turkey, whose transfer window closes Feb. 9. But that’s definitely a might at the moment.

What about teams with money in Brazil or Mexico? None are on the radar right now.

» READ MORE: The Union and Alejandro Bedoya finally agree on a new one-year deal

The other option would be a trade within MLS. But that would be awkward, and not just for the optics. The buying team would have to not just write a sufficient check — in the league’s allocation money system, not as straight cash — but also take on Carranza’s Young Designated Player status and salary. He earned $950,000 last year, and presumably got a raise for this year.

In hindsight, should the Union have taken the Olympiakos deal last summer? For where they were at the time, many fans would say no: reigning Eastern Conference champions and looking in good shape for another deep playoff run.

The winter offers presumably would have satisfied the Union financially, or else they wouldn’t have gotten as far as they did.

This story isn’t over yet; it won’t be until Carranza either moves elsewhere or signs a new deal with the Union. (That seems the most unlikely outcome as of now.)

But it might be a while until the next chapter is written.

» READ MORE: Andre Blake reflects on a decade with the Union and his growth as a leader