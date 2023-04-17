Julie Ertz signs new NWSL contract with Angel City FC.

Defensive midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a new contract to join the Los Angeles-based National Women’s Soccer League team, Angel City FC.

Ertz, who is married to former Eagles tight end Zack Ertz, first appeared for the United States women’s national team in a February 9, 2013 friendly. She has played in over 100 games since, the latest of which came April 11 against Ireland in the USWNT’s final game ahead of the 2023 World Cup roster being named.

An extended absence from NWSL play of over two years was mostly due to injury issues and the birth of her first child, Madden Mathew Ertz, on August 11, 2022.

Previous to signing with with Angel City, Ertz played her entire professional career with the Chicago Red Stars, making 95 appearances from 2014 to 2021.

