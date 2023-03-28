Julie Ertz makes stunning return to USWNT in last games before World Cup roster is set

Despite not having played an official soccer game in nearly 600 days, Julie Ertz will make a stunning return to the U.S. women’s soccer team for next month’s friendlies against the Republic of Ireland – the last games before the World Cup squad is picked in the summer.

Ertz was one of 26 players picked for the two-game set against the Irish, with 23 players set to dress for each contest.

Due to a combination of injuries and childbirth, Ertz has been out of action for so long that she isn’t with a club team right now. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder was nominally on Angel City FC’s roster last year, but did not play and became a free agent. Her last game was Aug. 5, 2021, the bronze medal game of the Tokyo Olympics.

This is usually an automatic disqualifier for U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski. But Ertz has apparently done enough work off the field to be summoned back, and the U.S. team’s collective bargaining agreement mandates that players must be allowed an opportunity to return after pregnancy – whether or not she’s with a club team.

The CBA says it clearly, too: a player is eligible to return simply if “the head coach and general mananger determine, after speaking with the player, that the player is physically able to return.”

Ertz’s roster place seems to have come at Sam Coffey’s expense. That makes for a stark contrast, as Coffey made last year’s NWSL team of the season as a rookie and won the championship with the Portland Thorns.

When Andonovski set the squad for February’s SheBelieves Cup, Coffey wasn’t on it. He said “It doesn’t mean that she’s out by any means,” and that Coffey is “very much in the pool.” But with Taylor Kornieck, Kristie Mewis and stalwart Andi Sullivan all on this roster, it’s hard to believe Coffey still has a shot at the World Cup. She hasn’t played for the U.S. since last November, a span of six games.

Andonovski will surely get grilled about this when he has a news conference Tuesday at lunchtime.

Other notable returnees on this roster include Casey Krueger and Kelley O’Hara, who bring needed outside back depth; Tierna Davidson, a boost at centerback; and Sophia Smith, who will retake her starting spot at right wing after a winter ankle injury.

O’Hara (hip) and Davidson (torn ACL) are also back from injuries, while Krueger gave birth to a son last August.

Krueger and Ertz are two of five mothers on this squad, along with Crystal Dunn, Adrianna Franch, and Alex Morgan. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson said as far as the record books show, that’s the most on a single roster in program history, though the stat hasn’t always been kept.

Star attacker Catarina Macario is not fully recovered from a torn ACL yet, though, so she’s not on the team. Because she plays in Europe, it’s not worth having her in camp just to be part of the group like Davidson was in February.

Megan Rapinoe is also out because of a recent lower leg injury, with U.S. Soccer offering no details so far.

The biggest coach-decided absence beyond Coffey seems to be Margaret Purce. Unless Andonovski takes more wingers to the World Cup than expected, the projected group right now is Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams and Rapinoe.

If injuries halt any of them, Purce and Trinity Rodman are next in line – and with Rodman on this roster, she might have the edge.

Then again, there are 10 defenders on this squad so Andonovski can try to judge them all.

The U.S. will play Ireland on April 8 in Austin, Texas (2:30 p.m., TNT, Universo, Peacock), and on April 11 in St. Louis (7:30 p.m., HBO Max, Universo, Peacock). The latter game will be a homecoming for U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native; and the first national team game of any kind at CITYPARK, the new 22,500-seat home of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC.

American teams have played many times in St. Louis, and the city has produced decades of World Cup stars. But it’s taken this long for there to be a proper soccer venue in town. Until now, U.S. teams played at the Cardinals’ baseball stadium, once at the Rams’ old dome, and a small venue in the suburbs. Now they have a true home.

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, France), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

