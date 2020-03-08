"She is actually evolving into not just what she was known as, this destroyer No. 6, but she is known as a modern No. 6," Andonovski said, using the positional term for Ertz's defensive midfield role. "If you look at the modern No. 6's or modern midfielders now, whether it's a No. 6, 8 or 10, it doesn't matter, they have to be able to play both ways."