Will Lionel Messi play in Philadelphia this year? Here’s what to know.

The report Wednesday morning that Lionel Messi is coming to MLS to play for Inter Miami set off a frenzy of expectation. But unfortunately, his schedule this year likely won’t include a visit to Philadelphia.

Messi’s contract with his current team, France’s Paris Saint-Germain, ends on June 30. Miami visits Subaru Park six days before then, on June 24. The Union already made their visit to Inter for the year, in March.

But even if Messi and PSG were to terminate the contract immediately, he still likely wouldn’t play here. He will likely take some vacation time before taking the field in MLS. One source who knew of talks within league circles told The Inquirer that Messi likely won’t make his debut until August.

What about the playoffs? That would depend on Miami getting out of last place in the Eastern Conference. The Herons just fired manager Phil Neville, a close friend and former teammate of Miami part-owner David Beckham.

Messi and Beckham know each other fairly well. They’ve crossed paths often, as recently as April when Beckham visited a PSG practice. And Beckham knows what it means to bring a historically famous soccer player to MLS. When he joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007, he was the biggest name ever to come to the league. Now Messi is set to take that crown, and likely keep it for a long time.

There’s one other way Inter Miami could play here this year: the Leagues Cup tournament between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX that will be played in July and August. But it’s also a long shot. Miami would have to finish above either Atlanta United or Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the group stage, then reach the semifinals.

Atlanta’s squad includes Messi’s Argentina World Cup winning-teammate Thiago Almada, and Cruz Azul is one of Liga MX’s powerhouses.

When the regular season resumes, Miami hosts Charlotte on Aug. 20, then visits the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 26. That’s a game worth circling no matter what.

Along with being Messi’s closest scheduled game to Philadelphia, it will be his second time at Red Bull Arena in recent months. Messi scored on the Union’s Andre Blake and Damion Lowe there last September when Argentina beat Jamaica in a World Cup tune-up.

If you’re interested in traveling farther to see Messi, circle games set for NFL stadiums: Sept. 16 at Atlanta, Oct. 4 at Chicago, and Oct. 21 at Charlotte. And circle the Sept. 3 game at Los Angeles FC, too, because MLS headquarters surely will.

Inter Miami 2023 schedule

Here are Inter Miami’s remaining games this year. All of the games are broadcast on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming package. Some games in the Leagues Cup are also on traditional TV.

June 10: at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

June 24: at Union, 7:30 p.m.

July 1: vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. (the first game after Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain contract expires)

July 4: vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

July 8: at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. (the first game after MLS’s summer transfer window officially opens on July 5)

July 15: at St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

July 21: vs. Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup., 8 p.m. (televised on UniMás)

July 25: vs. Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 2: Start of Leagues Cup knockout round games with the round of 32

Aug. 20: vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30: vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3: at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. FC CIncinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.

TBD: MLS playoffs if Inter Miami qualifies

