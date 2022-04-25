Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

This season’s first men’s Champions League semifinal series is as big as it gets. Manchester City is the world’s richest club team, and covets winning the European Cup more than any other trophy — in part because it hasn’t done so yet. Real Madrid is Europe’s most successful team, with a record 13 continental titles.

Manchester City has to not just win this game, but keep the ball from Real Madrid scoring ace Karim Benzema. City manager Pep Guardiola loves to manage games down to the inch, but he might not be able to with this one. He might have to just trust his talent and inspire them to go out, play strong defense, and capitalize on the scoring opportunities that stars Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will create.

Otherwise, it won’t surprise anyone if Benzema and Vinícius Jr. snatch this series for Madrid, and consign City to another year of waiting to fulfill their dreams.

Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

Here’s a tasty game in the Copa Libertadores group stage: one of Brazil’s big teams hosting one of Argentina’s giants in São Paulo. Corinthians’ squad has familiar names including Willian (ex-Arsenal), Jô (ex-Manchester City and Everton), and Junior Moraes (ex-Shakhtar Donetsk). Boca is led by veteran striker Dario Benedetto.

Salernitana vs. Venezia

Wednesday, noon (Paramount+)

Venezia, with Americans Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann, are in big danger of being relegated. They’re in last place and six points back of safety. So this game, against another team in the relegation zone, is a must-win. Salernitana is on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-1 upending of Fiorentina on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

Liverpool is the clear favorite to win the second men’s Champions League semifinal. But Bayern Munich was just as favored to beat Villarreal in the quarterfinals, and the Spanish club pulled off the upset. Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and company will be on high alert to make sure they don’t suffer the same fate.

Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders

Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

A Major League Soccer team is in the Concacaf Champions League final for the fourth time in the tournament’s current format, and this is the league’s best chance yet to finally win the thing.

Seattle is MLS’s best and deepest team, from Stefan Frei in net to João Paulo and Cristian Roldan in midfield, to Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz up top. Pumas is not in great shape in Liga MX at the moment, down in 12th place, and Mexico City’s Estadio Olímpico Universitario isn’t as intimidating of a venue as the famed Azteca across town.

But the Sounders’ home-field advantage in the second game of the series won’t matter if they lose this game badly. They’ve got to play stout and disciplined defense in this game if they are to finally get MLS over the CCL hump.

West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday, 3 p.m. (TUDN, Paramount+)

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Although no German teams made the men’s Champions League semifinals, there are two in the Europa League — including what could be the tournament’s favorite. Eintracht Frankfurt earned that status after ousting Barcelona, with some 30,000 of its fans on hand at the Nou Camp to watch the second game of the series.

Leipzig-Rangers could feature an American on each side: Tyler Adams for Leipzig and James Sands for Rangers.

Feyenoord vs. Marseille

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

The other Europa League semifinal, Leicester City vs. Roma, will get more attention because it’s a Premier League vs. Serie A matchup. But Feyenoord and Marseille are huge clubs in their home countries — the Netherlands and France, respectively — and they both have notable European pedigrees.

Feyenoord won the European Cup in 1970, becoming the continent’s first Dutch champion a year before Johan Cruyff launched Ajax’s run of three straight titles. The Rotterdam club also won the UEFA Cup, the Europa League’s predecessor, in 1974 and 2002.

Marseille won the European Cup in 1993, and remains the only French team to win Europe’s biggest men’s club soccer prize. That matters a lot in France, especially for rival Paris Saint-Germain’s fans and billionaire Qatari owners.