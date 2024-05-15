Former Union midfielder Marco Fabián looking to score the love of his life in new NBC reality show

Who had former Union midfielder Marco Fabián looking for love on a reality TV show on their 2024 bingo card?

Neither did we, but here we are.

Advertisement

Fabián, the Mexican international who lasted just one season in Philadelphia, is hoping his love life will last longer than just one season on Love Undercover, a new reality show streaming on NBC’s Peacock, where five international soccer stars in search of finding their true love dive into obscurity and assume alter egos in an attempt to woo a series of female contestants into falling for them and not their money.

» READ MORE: What are the Union’s ambitions? Owner Jay Sugarman opens up about how he sees them.

In addition to Fabián, the show also feature Dutch international Ryan Babel, former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara, Lloyd Hall, who currently plays in England’s second division with Charlton Athletic, and goalkeeper Sebastian Fassi, also a Mexican international who currently plays in Spain with San Fernando, in La Liga’s lower divisions.

The show, which debuted on May 9, depicts Fabián, a former Olympic gold medalist with Mexico, bragging about taking private jets with “11 girls” on board, but he has grown tired of that lifestyle and is looking to find the woman of his dreams — on a dating show.

“I was on the cover of FIFA 2016, there with Lionel Messi,” Fabián says on the show. “I played in Europe, four years in Germany, good money they paid for me; 15 million, they buy me, like some oranges!”

Fabián was referring to his time with German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, not the Union — which he doesn’t mention, most likely in part because the show depicts all of the five players as “European superstars” and not guys who have played in the States. However, at the time he signed with the Union, Fabián was the club’s most expensive player in club history, arriving as a designated player with a $1.83 million salary, and as much as $2.3 million in guaranteed salary tucked into his 11-month contract.

Not a bad payday.

Fabián’s time didn’t last long in Philly, just one season — but it was a pretty good year. Fabián scored seven goals in 23 games and was instrumental in the Union making the 2019 MLS playoffs. His biggest achievement in that time was scoring a game-winner in a 4-3 victory against the Red Bulls, in what became the team’s first win in MLS playoff history.

» READ MORE: With Andre Blake still out, Oliver Semmle will start in goal for the Union vs. NYCFC

Now, he’s looking to replicate that success in his personal life for the world to see. Well, at least for subscribers of Peacock to see.

“Marco Fabián! He’s a [expletive] legend,” says Fassi. “I looked up to this guy since 2012 when Mexico won the [Olympic] gold medal … you can ask everybody in Mexico. We got this huge superstar who really likes to party. That guy was wild.”

When asked who was the biggest superstar in the house, Fabián joked: “Come on, I don’t wanna say it’s me … but, yeah, it’s me.”

The second episode of Love Undercover airs this Thursday on Peacock. You’re welcome.