Union trade backup goalkeeper Matt Freese to New York City FC

The Union’s trade of backup goalkeeper Matt Freese to New York City FC became official on Friday, a few days after word first got out about it.

New York agreed to pay $200,000 this year, $150,000 next year, up to $400,000 more based on performance incentives, and a percentage of a future transfer fee if Freese is sold abroad.

“We want to thank Matt for his hard work and contributions on and off the field with the Philadelphia Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statment. “As a homegrown player, we are proud of what Matt has become and feel this is the best move for the player at this time in order for him to be able to continue to grow and have a chance to earn a starting position. As great of a player he is, he is an even better young man with a bright future ahead. We wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Freese grew up in Wayne and attended Episcopal Academy while playing for Union youth teams. He was a notable prospect, and, in 2017, earned a call-up to the U.S. under-19 national team. He also got to visit Manchester United for a week that year, and the famed English team was so impressed that it offered him an apprentice contract.

At the same time, Harvard was recruiting him. Freese’s father and two brothers had gone there and he wanted to follow in their footsteps, so he did. After two years in college, he turned pro and signed with the Union in 2018.

Freese had spent his entire professional career here until now, mainly as Andre Blake’s backup. He played a total of 16 games for the first team and 31 for the reserves. He gained prominence off the field in late 2020 when he joined a group of young prospects who ran for seats on U.S. Soccer’s Athletes Council, which has a key role running the governing body. They all won and still are on the 22-player council now.

New York was looking for a new starter after longtime stalwart Sean Johnson left in free agency. He signed with Toronto FC on Friday.

The Union’s backups this year will be veteran Joe Bendik and rookie Holden Trent, the team’s first-round pick in December’s college draft.

Preseason result

The Union tied Minnesota United, 2-2, in a preseason scrimmage Friday afternoon in Orlando, FLa. Julián Carranza (40th minute) and Dániel Gazdag (52nd) scored for the Union; Robin Lod (45th) and Diogo Pacheco (77th) scored for the Loons. New Union signing Joaquín Torres made his debut as a 60th-minute substitute.

