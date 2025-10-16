With two more starts, Wayne’s Matt Freese remains atop the USMNT goalkeeper depth chart

DENVER — Two Saturdays ago, Matt Freese left Subaru Park in a bad mood.

The Wayne native had played well for New York City FC against the Union, his old team, even though he’d been on the losing side. Some of the fans in the lounge between the home and visitors’ locker rooms wanted to congratulate him, having appreciated him over the years.

They also knew Freese was headed off to U.S. national team camp and wanted to wish him well for that.

Freese, meanwhile, could smell the Champagne and cigar smoke behind the big door nearby, as the Union — including some former teammates — celebrated clinching the Supporters’ Shield.

So it didn’t feel coincidental that he headed out in a hurry. He said quick hellos to a few familiar faces, then was off to the bus.

When Freese arrived in Texas, he put all that behind him in the shift from club to country. After a few days of practice, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino gave Freese his ninth straight start at goalkeeper on Friday against Ecuador.

And, surprisingly to outsiders, Pochettino kept Freese in net for Tuesday’s game against Australia while rotating many other players.

Freese wasn’t perfect in either contest, giving up a goal in each with less-than-ideal positioning. But he also made enough other good plays in both games to keep his starting spot for now.

Pochettino’s situation ‘not easy’

“I think to have the confidence from [Pochettino], and to be able to just get a rhythm of games, is super important for a goalkeeper,” Freese said Tuesday night. “And obviously very meaningful from a coaching staff like this, and also for a moment in a team like this. It’s the national team — it’s what you dream of being a part of.”

It’s Freese’s job to work to keep his starting spot, as it is for any player. But Pochettino also has a job to do, too. With just four U.S. games left before the World Cup roster is set, two in November and two in June, there isn’t much time to give anyone else on the depth chart live minutes — whether previous starter Matt Turner or other candidates.

Pochettino said “many circumstances” dictated giving Freese all the minutes this month, and that there is “for sure some reasoning behind” the decision. But he didn’t exactly say what the reasoning was, beyond noting that “I think the situation is not easy today.”

How much of a hint was that? Without knowing for sure, here’s an educated guess. Turner and Downingtown’s Zack Steffen have long been seen as the most naturally talented senior U.S. goalkeepers. But they had to leave Europe because they weren’t playing for clubs there, and the MLS teams they returned to aren’t very good.

Turner’s New England Revolution are 23rd leaguewide this year, long since out of the playoff race. Steffen’s Colorado Rapids are 20th, and their 54 goals conceded are tied for 10th-worst in the league. Though the Rapids are still alive in the playoff race, they’re just barely so, and they host red-hot Los Angeles FC in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Pochettino hinted that he’s thinking about giving other players some time next month, when the U.S. plays Paraguay at Subaru Park and Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. The first game should be when do it, because Uruguay’s elite roster demands the Americans play their A-squad. (Paraguay isn’t bad, and is going to next year’s World Cup, but is 37th in FIFA’s global rankings compared to Uruguay’s 15th.)

“Next month maybe will bring the possibility to bring another goalkeeper the possibility to play,” the manager said. “We already know now what Matt [Freese] can provide to the team, and to us — we’ve already checked and tested him that he can perform. And also, [by] when we arrive at the World Cup, I think we need to provide different ’keepers the possibility to play and feel how they can perform and how they are going to be on the field.”

Turner would seem to be first in line. Steffen hasn’t been called since the summer, when he had to withdraw from the Gold Cup squad because of a knee injury in the pretournament training camp. That came after he missed a chance to play in March’s Concacaf Nations League third place game because he fell ill.

“Zack we know very well, and he’s on our radar,” Pochettino said. “Of course it’s a competition, it’s about performance, it’s about to be fit — he was a little bit unlucky in different camps and tournaments that he was injured [for]. But, for sure, he’s on our radar, and of course, if he performs, he’s going to have the chance to be with us again.”

A chance to be cheered

However many more games Freese plays will be further milestones in his surprising rise to the top of the depth chart. And he has enjoyed taking that journey with former Union teammates, including centerback Mark McKenzie.

“I’ve played with him since I was 13 or 14,” Freese said. “I’ve played against him [too] — he was a striker. He actually scored on me when I was, like, 12.”

It bears noting too that four of the roster’s five centerbacks, three of the four wingbacks (plus attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson for a few minutes), and all four central midfielders played over the two contests. The exceptions were left wingback Antonee Robinson, who was injured, and centerback Cameron Carter-Vickers, who wasn’t picked.

“It was great to be behind different combos and see different things,” Freese said. “It gives guys an opportunity to prepare, gives the guys an opportunity to show themselves ahead of the summer … When you have a lot of different combos, and they all work, it makes the manager’s job harder in a good way.”

He might be in Chester twice in November, if the Union face New York City in the second round of the playoffs. That matchup is very possible, and it would take place the weekend after the FIFA window (Nov. 22-23).

But for now, he can look ahead to a national team homecoming. Asked if it would mean something extra to him, he answered diplomatically: “It means everything to wear the crest, no matter where it is.”

And asked if he’d enjoy being cheered instead of booed for once, he laughed. Then he headed off to another bus, this time in a good mood.