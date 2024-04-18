Union loan Matt Real to second-division team Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The Union have loaned backup left back Matt Real to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for the rest of the year.

A 24-year-old Drexel Hill native, Real grew up in the Union’s academy and has been a pro with the team since 2018. But he has never broken all the way through to become a regular starter, in part because of defensive shortcomings in his early years and in part because Kai Wagner has owned the job since 2019.

But even with Wagner’s stellar play, the Union have enough games each year that a backup should get reps. Real hasn’t because right back Nathan Harriel overtook him for No. 2 on the depth chart in the middle of last year, and has kept that status ever since.

As a result, Real hasn’t played a minute yet this year and didn’t even make the bench for five of the Union’s 11 games so far. Though he has played 62 games for the Union in his career, he hasn’t seen the field since a late-game cameo last October and hasn’t started since last July.

Real considered leaving the Union as a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, but ended up coming back and signing a one-year deal for 2022. He then got a two-year deal for last year and this year. What happens after this season remains to be seen.