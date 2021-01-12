“I’ve been just super happy, excited and proud of the way that the team has taken this on, and will continue to have these conversations,” Rapinoe said. “The most encouraging part is that we know that this is something that’s going to be a constant conversation for us, and a constant learning process, and areas where we can grow and use our platform in the most effective way. We are in an incredibly unique situation to be able to represent the United States of America via our sport, and have such a cross section of culture and race and sexuality and personalities on this team.”