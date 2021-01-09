Soon after, I saw security personnel rush onto the House floor and whisk away Steny Hoyer, the House’s second-ranking Democrat. Below (I couldn’t see from my seat) they also took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the room. Press staff for the House told us we may soon be locked inside, so to make sure we had anything we needed with us. There are tall doors all around the House chamber, and police started closing and locking them.