USWNT goes young for Concacaf Gold Cup, a big stage before the Olympics

Though not all the teams the U.S. women will play in the upcoming Concacaf women’s Gold Cup are world-class, it’s still the continental championship and the biggest gathering the Americans will have before the Olympics. So Wednesday’s announcement of the U.S. Gold Cup roster was as notable for who wasn’t there as who was.

The 23-player squad starts with veteran defender Crystal Dunn and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and not because they’re veterans. They weren’t part of last December’s games against China, Dunn because of an injury and Naeher by interim manager Twila Kilgore’s choice.

Jenna Nighswonger, last year’s NWSL Rookie of the Year, and Casey Krueger also remain part of the back line, a sign they’re in contention to make the flight to Paris this summer. Nighswonger is set for another big year at Gotham FC; Krueger just joined the Washington Spirit, whose new manager Jonatan Giráldez comes from reigning UEFA Champions League winner Barcelona.

The midfield includes 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie, the latest endorsement of her big potential. It also includes Korbin Albert, a 20-year-old who continues to impress at France’s Paris Saint-Germain; and Penn State alumna Sam Coffey, now projected as the backup defensive midfielder behind Emily Sonnett.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Get to know Korbin Albert, the U.S. women’s soccer team’s newest rising star

The biggest news is the forward group: Mia Fishel, Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, and Lynn Williams. Kilgore chose again to leave out Alex Morgan, and this time also omitted backup Ashley Hatch and 2023 World Cup reserve winger Alyssa Thompson.

Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson are out injured, but they might not be for much longer. Their returns could make it even harder for Morgan to win back her place.

Macario has had to wait 20 months since suffering an ACL tear. Her club manager at England’s Chelsea, Emma Hayes — coincidentally also the new U.S. women’s team boss — said Monday that Macario could be ready for game action in a few weeks.

Swanson suffered a torn patellar tendon in a U.S. game last April. She’s back training with her club, the Chicago Red Stars (where she just signed a big new contract) and seems to be on the cusp of full health. U.S. Soccer invited her to the pre-Gold Cup training camp, as well as 18-year-old defender Gisele Thompson and 2023 World Cup midfielder Savannah DeMelo.

Thompson, Alyssa’s younger sister, just signed her first pro contract with Angel City FC, where Alyssa also plays. They and DeMelo are Los Angeles-area natives and will have a short commute to U.S. camp. The Americans will play all their Gold Cup group stage games (Feb. 20-26) in Carson, Calif., then head to downtown Los Angeles for the quarterfinals (March 2-3) and San Diego for the rest (March 6-10).

» READ MORE: With Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, and more, Gotham FC is the NWSL’s new superteam

The U.S. is favored to win the tournament, but it should get some tests along the way. Concacaf invited South America’s top four teams to join this continent’s top eight. So after playing Guyana, Argentina, and Mexico in the group stage, the Americans will know star-studded Colombia and Brazil could await at the end.

If all goes well, this U.S. group could play some stylish soccer. If it doesn’t, Morgan’s shadow will loom large from her San Diego-area home.

We’ll learn more about why she remains out when Kilgore holds a news conference later Wednesday. For now, simple calendar math speaks for itself.

The Olympics are five months away, and after the Gold Cup, there will be just two more national team camps before the Paris roster is set: the SheBelieves Cup in April, and a two-game set in June that will be Hayes’ debut on the bench.

There isn’t much time left for Morgan, or anyone else currently on the outside, to make their case.

» READ MORE: Why the USWNT’s leadership believes Emma Hayes is worth the wait

USWNT women’s Gold Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (Seattle Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

Forwards (6): Mia Fishel (Chelsea, England), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)