No Alex Morgan as USWNT brings in new faces for next month’s friendlies vs. China

The U.S. women’s soccer team’s calendar runs on a four-year cycle, from one World Cup to another. Along the way in those cycles, there’s supposed to be time to bring in new players and let established veterans have a spell off.

But supposed is a key word there. It hasn’t always happened that way.

Next month’s games against China, the team’s last games of the year, are going to be such a time. Thirteen of the 26 players on the squad, which was announced Monday, were not at this year’s World Cup. And there are some big names among the World Cup players not on this roster, especially Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, and Alyssa Naeher.

Many of the players who weren’t on the World Cup team are still familiar. Centerbacks Tierna Davidson and Abby Dahlkemper endured long injury absences, while young forwards Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw highlighted last month’s games vs. Colombia. Veteran goalkeeper Jane Campbell used to be a U.S. regular, dropped in form, and came back this year to win NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jaedyn Shaw brings the future to the present as the USWNT’s new teenage phenom

Penn State-bred midfielder Sam Coffey has been in many U.S. camps before. So have the veteran trio of striker Ashley Hatch (who narrowly missed the World Cup roster), winger Midge Purce, and outside back Casey Krueger. Another outside back, M.A. Vignola, and midfield prospect Olivia Moultrie earned their first call-ups earlier this fall.

There are two genuine newcomers, midfielders Jenna Nighswonger and Korbin Albert. Both have compelling stories.

Nighswonger, 22, won this year’s NWSL Rookie of the Year award for a stellar campaign with title-winners Gotham FC. Though she plays there as a left back, she’s listed on the U.S. roster as a midfielder for now.

» READ MORE: Havertown’s Sinead Farrelly caps ‘a dream’ year in the NWSL title game with Gotham FC

Albert, 20, left Notre Dame in January after two seasons to turn pro with French power Paris Saint-Germain. She has started to make a name for herself abroad, with 20 games played for PSG including three starts in this season’s Champions League.

As for those absentees, there will be much talk about Morgan. She had seven goals and five assists in 20 games for the San Diego Wave this year, and is in the midst of an 11-game scoreless drought with the U.S. — including the entire World Cup. Her last tally was a terrific strike against Brazil in February that was a reminder of her talents, but it’s been a long time since then.

Becky Sauerbrunn also isn’t on this squad, after missing the World Cup due to injury and returning to the national team last month. Other notable absentees among the World Cup contingent include outside back Sofia Huerta and midfielders Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan.

“As we move forward with the next steps, we need more opportunities to see players from our pool in our unique national team environment, in both training and games, so we can evaluate if and how they might contribute moving forward to the Olympics,” said interim manager Twila Kilgore, who is running things until Emma Hayes takes charge next spring, in a statement.

“We value these players who have recently been in camps or played in the World Cup and were not chosen for this roster, and they are of course still a part of our pool, but we know what they bring on and off the field,” Kilgore added. “At the same time, we also need to continue to evaluate and bring along players in the right ways to give the team the best chance for success.”

» READ MORE: Emma Hayes’ hiring by the USWNT is official, as is how much she wanted the job

USWNT roster for December games vs. China

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC)

Midfielders (8): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan Olympique Lyon, France), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Forwards (8): Mia Fishel (Chelsea, England), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

U.S.-China game schedule

Saturday, Dec. 2: at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 3 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Tuesday, Dec. 5: at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 8 p.m. (truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)