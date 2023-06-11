Union’s unbeaten streak snapped with 2-1 loss at San Jose Earthquakes

If you’re going to lose two long unbeaten streaks, you might as well do it in a West Coast road game playing entertaining soccer but giving up an unstoppable goal in the second half.

The Union outshot San Jose, 19-10, and had 52% of the possession, but fell, 2-1, at a San Jose Earthquakes team that’s seriously good for the first time in years. It ended the Union’s nine-game unbeaten run, and was the Union’s first loss to San Jose in a decade.

Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring in the eighth minute, Damion Lowe tied the game nine minutes later, and Miguel Trauco won it with a long-range blast in the 57th.

Sticking with it

Jim Curtin sent the Union (9-5-3, 30 points) out a 3-5-2 formation for another game, even as he made two chances to account for absences. Jesús Bueno started in central midfield for José Andrés Martínez, who was suspended because of yellow card accumulation, and Nathan Harriel started for Olivier Mbaizo, who was at the other end of California playing for Cameroon’s national team against Mexico in San Diego.

The Union released Mbaizo for the game because they figured they could get by one game without him. They hoped he’d start for the Indomitable Lions, and he did in a 2-2 draw. Unfortunately, he left the game in the 55th minute with what looked from the TV broadcast like a minor right lower leg injury.

There was no room in the Union’s starting lineup for Jack McGlynn in his first game back from the under-20 World Cup. With the relatively inexperienced Bueno starting and Alejandro Bedoya still out injured, Curtin started Flach next to Bueno to give the midfield enough defensive bite.

Youth is served

Many observers have wanted to see Ebobisse get a longer look with the U.S. national team than the 26-year-old striker has had over the years. He showed why on his goal, not just finishing the play but starting it with a pass out of midfield to Cade Cowell.

Cowell, 19, also was just back from the under-20 World Cup, where he was one of the U.S. team’s better players with three goals and one assist. It didn’t take long for him to put a stamp on this game, as he broke free down the left side and beat Harriel and Jakob Glesnes with a pass back to Ebobisse.

The finish was superb, a low shot from 20 yards that swept through a gap in the Union’s defense and out of Andre Blake’s reach.

Lowe’s high and low

Maybe it was just a coincidence that Lowe met a Kai Wagner corner kick with a towering header just days after Wagner lamented the Union’s lack of set-piece goals this year. But it had to feel good for both men, and for the entire team, that they tied the score just nine minutes after going down.

Unfortunately, the good mood didn’t last long, because Lowe tweaked a hamstring in the 24th minute. It ended his night and the Union’s 3-5-2 setup. Curtin sent in McGlynn and shifted the Union back to their traditional diamond 4-4-2, with McGlynn on the left side, Flach at the base, and Bueno on the right.

Pulling Lowe was the right move in the moment, but since he was standing on the sideline afterward, that means the injury might not be too bad. Assuming he’s healthy enough to go for Jamaica’s Concacaf Gold Cup team, we probably won’t see the Union play a 3-5-2 very much until he gets back.

That may be harsh on Brandan Craig, who also was excellent at the under-20 World Cup. But playing against older, bigger opponents in MLS is a different beast. With the Union set to visit Orlando, Atlanta, the Los Angeles Galaxy, and Nashville in upcoming weeks, starting Craig in those games would be a big gamble.

So when might Craig get on the field? Keep an eye on the June 24 home game against Miami, a contest right after a June 21 visit to Orlando. That is the Union’s next game, as MLS keeps things light next weekend because of the Concacaf Nations League final four.

And a reminder if you’re just tuning in — or if you bought tickets to that Miami game without checking the news first: Lionel Messi won’t be with the Herons yet when they come here. He isn’t expected to debut until late July or early August.

Late push

Knowing the Earthquakes (7-5-5, 26 points) had conceded six goals in the 90th minute or later coming into this game, Curtin sent in Joaquín Torres and Quinn Sullivan for Mikael Uhre and Bueno in the 76th minute, shifting the Union to a 4-2-3-1. Ten minutes later, Curtin went for it even more by sending Chris Donovan in for Flach. Alas, the Union only were able to take three shots after the double-sub, as San Jose packed its defense in enough to hold on for the win.

National teams coming to town

Subaru Park will host the first of three international friendlies slated for the Union’s stadium this summer when the men’s national teams of Trinidad & Tobago and Guatemala meet at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a Gold Cup warmup game.

The second will be Ecuador vs. Costa Rica at 8 p.m. June 20. That game is expected to have a lot of big names, including Ecuador’s Moisés Caicedo and Enner Valencia, and Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell.

Finally, at 8 p.m. July 8, Guyana is scheduled to play Ethiopia, though that game is during the Gold Cup quarterfinals, so it might not happen. Tickets for the contests are available via the Union’s website.

