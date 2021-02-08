The terms weren’t as bad as had been feared. The centerpiece of the deal is that players agreed to a two-year freeze in the wage scale, which was team owners’ chief demand, in exchange for not taking any pay cuts this year. Players also agreed to a reduction in their share of any media rights revenue increase in the next round of broadcast deals, which start in 2013, from 25% to 12.5% for 2023 and 2024. But the players are now guaranteed 25% for 2025, 2026 and 2027.