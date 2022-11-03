It’s here, finally, and as the line goes about the usual suspects, the Union and LAFC have been tipped all season long for this final clash. It doesn’t matter how often the top two teams during the season meeting in the final fails to happen, it’s still a scenario many expect.

What the Inquirer’s soccer writers expect from the final itself is revealed below.

W1. Los Angeles FC vs. E1. Union

Saturday, 4 p.m. (Fox29, Univision 65, TUDN)

Gustav Elvin: With all the recent conversation about Major League Soccer potentially reformatting its playoff structure for what seems like the 1,000th time, the league will be thrilled with an MLS Cup matchup that pits the Western Conference’s top seed, LAFC, against the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the Union. There is no debate that these were far and away the best two teams both in terms of points and the eye test all year long and whoever wins will be a worthy champion.

While Cup finals tend to be cagey and a bit anticlimactic, don’t expect that type of affair on Saturday when these two sides meet. The Union and LAFC rank first and second respectively in goals scored, with each team featuring explosive talents: Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza headline the Union’s attack; Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Carlos Vela for LAFC. I’d expect both teams to score on Saturday, with LAFC particularly keen to play their trademark free-flowing game.

In what should be an entertaining and closely contested final, I give LAFC a slight edge in front of their passionate home supporters at Banc of California Stadium. The Union were a great team at home during the regular season (12-0-5) but only a good team on the road (7-5-5), and the fact they lost the tiebreak on total wins (21-19) is enough for me to lean with LAFC here.

That said, if there is an X factor, it is MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake, who has shown throughout his career he is more than capable of stealing a game.

Look for Vela to score a goal and add an assist and defenders Giorgio Chiellini, who has played in Champions League and European Championship finals, and Jesús Murillo to have enough defensive nous to help marshal LAFC to its first MLS Cup triumph. LAFC were tighter defensively this past weekend against Austin, and they’ll need to produce a similar performance to shut down a Union attack that, as we saw in a whirlwind second half on Sunday against NYCFC, can score goals in bunches.

Prediction: LAFC 2, Union, 1

Jonathan Tannenwald: I sat outside of Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking in the sunshine and a lunch of pupusas and horchata, thinking about how glitzy it would be if Gareth Bale scores a title-winning goal. Or how much Univision would exult if Vela does it.

But Gus is right: Arango is the guy. Jim Curtin knows it, all of the Union’s defenders know it, and I suspect everyone watching is going to find it out on Saturday.

Between that and Denis Bouanga turning his shooting boots on in the playoffs, I suspect the Union’s magic will run out Saturday. LAFC doesn’t have to play Bale or Chiellini to win the game, and frankly, the less Bale plays the better his team’s odds are.

I’d also keep an eye on José Cifuentes, an underrated central midfielder; and Ilie Sánchez, a defensive midfielder who a lot of people think should have made the Best XI.

The Union will give everything they’ve got, and if this was a regular season game I might pick a fourth straight tie between these teams. But I can’t this time.

Prediction: LAFC 2, Union 1.

Andrea Canales: The cutlery in the pressbox at LAFC’s sweet downtown stadium is gold. Not real gold, obviously, but even the metalicized plastic look means LAFC is keeping to a theme of glitz at all times, whereas the Union’s playoff theme has been — our blood runs gold.

Well, unlike flatware, no one can see that unless someone cuts you open. That’s why, for me, an enduring image of the Union-LAFC rivalry is the first game defensive midfielder José Martínez ever played for the Union in 2020, where he took a cleat to the face and kept playing and making tackles even as blood ran from the wound.

OK, maybe I’m carrying the metaphor a little far, but there’s no doubt that the Union have cultivated their image of Philly-tough, blue collar, hard working players, even as they’ve risen in the league ranks as consistent performers, with more members on the MLS season squad than anyone.

Historically, the Union have played LAFC even in recent years, hard-fought draws where the scoring flows both directions. Even if one is a scrappy goal and the opponent scores from beautiful, excellent build-up, each one counts the same in the end.

Vela is still a top player in this league, but he’s lost a step from his prime. What I haven’t seen from the Union this playoff season much yet is their excellent youth-developed contingent stepping up to contribute the way they have often in the past. I’m guessing Alejandro Bedoya’s injury doesn’t allow him to play in the final and Jack McGlynn will seize the moment. So my call is a draw in regulation, and extra time, penalty kicks to settle the championship, with Andre Blake having a heroic save and McGlynn a crucial conversion. Union win!

Prediction: 3-3 draw, 4-3 Union on penalties.

Kerith Gabriel: The other day, I watched this video on TikTok. It was a podcast by this guy called the Sheffield Shuffler talking about teams of destiny are not necessarily always the best team. In fact, his near two-minute monologue was in reference to the Phillies being a team of destiny but in many of his takes, his points about strokes of luck and timing happening to be just right acutely match up to how I feel about this Union collective.

Are the Union the better team? I don’t know. They proved why they were the top seed in the East, but this match features two No. 1 seeds for the first time since Jim Curtin was a player in Chicago.

What I do know is that the Union’s well-timed decision-making in the front office, its propensity to score at will on the field — all mixed with a stroke of luck have them poised to host a trophy. I go back to the decision to rid itself of productive players last season to bring in guys like Gazdag and Carranza.

I look at this club proving they might have been in this situation this time last year if not for 11 players catching COVID-19 a week before last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the same New York club they beat soundly, 3-1, last Sunday.

Defensively, the Union is a juggernaut with Andre Blake in goal, the combination of Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott on the back line and the workrate and distribution of Martinez spreading the pitch and fueling an attack. Anyone on this team can score and given the Union dispatched teams by football-sized final scores this season — it’s evident they can bag goals in bunches.

I could get into the personnel that makes LAFC formidable but their record speaks for itself. They truly are the No. 1 team in the West this season, and for good reason.

But something about this Union team this feels different. That was beyond apparent watching them defeat NYCFC. In my opinion, covering (and full disclosure, once working for) and now covering this team again over the last 13 years, this is their year.

Too many things have gone right for it to all of sudden go completely wrong inside Banc of California Stadium.

Prediction: Union 2, LAFC 1 in extra time.

