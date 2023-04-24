Union’s Mikael Uhre wins MLS player of the week award after hat trick

Union striker Mikael Uhre won Major League Soccer’s player of the week award for his hat trick in Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Toronto FC.

It’s the first time a Union player has won the award this season, and the first time Uhre has won it in his Union tenure. Julián Carranza won it twice last year and Dániel Gazdag won it once.The award is voted on 75% by media nationwide, and 25% by fans.

Uhre now has five goals on the season, though he’s scored them in only two games: three against Toronto and two at Montreal on March 18.

The Union’s next game is Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League semifinal first leg against Los Angeles FC at Subaru Park, a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final.