MONTREAL — Union fans hoping to exact a measure of revenge against New York City for last year’s Eastern Conference final are going to get their shot.

And if the reigning champions’ two playoff wins so far have any Union supporters a little worried, they might have cause.

Within five minutes of kickoff at sun-splashed Stade Saputo, New York’s 21-year-old winger Gabriel Pereira danced down the right wing and carved CF Montréal’s defense apart, setting up Maxi Moralez for the opening goal of a 3-1 victory that sent the Pigeons on to a rematch with the Union next Sunday at Subaru Park.

Montreal had plenty of chances to score, which will hearten the Union. New York’s four-man back line will give Mikael Uhre and Julián Carranza more space to run into than FC Cincinnati’s five-man setup did on Thursday.

But New York’s last line of defense is its finest: goalkeeper Sean Johnson. He made three outstanding saves in the first half, reminding fans on both sides of the border why he’s a near-lock to make the U.S. World Cup team next month.

A sellout crowd of 19,619 tried its best to roar the home team on, in a soccer hotbed whose local team existed for 20 years before joining MLS a decade ago.

The atmosphere sizzled well before kickoff, and the Collectif Impact Montréal supporters’ club raised a banner that read “NEXT STATION: CHESTER” – even knowing from experience about Subaru Park’s woeful public transit access. Montreal fans traveled well in the pre-pandemic years, and the SEPTA situation is worse now than it was then.

While they dreamed of going one way, New York came charging down the opposite track. Santi Rodriguez, another of City’s bright young prospects, teamed up with Moralez on the right side while Héber raced up the middle. Moralez knew where to put the ball, and Héber cashed in.

New York’s 2-0 halftime lead was so comfortable that Moralez was withdrawn at halftime for defensive reinforcement Justin Haak. And 13 minutes into the second half, Talles Magno replaced Héber — this year’s first playoff appearance for the player who scored the winning goal at Subaru Park in that conference final, after suffering what looked like a shoulder injury in New York’s regular-season finale.

A moment later, Pereira broke free down the left side, and Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis tripped him rushing off his line. Referee Drew Fischer immediately blew for a penalty kick. Magno froze Pantemis with a step-fake in his run-up, then rolled in an easy shot.

Now the only fans cheering were the visiting New Yorkers, clad in sky blue and orange and waving balloons, scarves, and anything else that served the purpose. They kept going until the final whistle, past Djordje Mihailovic’s late goal that was only small consolation.

Those fans will keep going all week, until they return to another place they’ve gotten to know well. The Union have had NYCFC’s number this year, sweeping a regular-season series for the first time in team history. And the Union should be at nearly full strength, not with 11 players sidelined by COVID19 protocols. This time, the only question is whether Alejandro Bedoya has shaken off his hip flexor injury.

At least, that’s the only question right now. This City team looks capable of asking a whole lot more next Sunday.

Waiting for next Sunday’s kickoff time

We still don’t know what time the Union-NYCFC game will start at, because it won’t be set until after Sunday’s Austin-Dallas Western Conference semifinal (8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes).

Both TV time slots for the conference finals are next Sunday: 3 p.m. on 6abc and ESPN Deportes, and 8 p.m. on FS1 and Fox Deportes. ESPN has the first pick for the ABC slot, and Union fans with tickets to the 1 p.m. Eagles-Steelers game might hope the Western Conference final goes there. But some parents with schoolkids might not want to stay out late Sunday night.

The answer will come later Sunday.