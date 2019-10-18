Philadelphia player to watch: M Haris Medunjanin. Everyone in the Union’s locker room knows that the Red Bulls will press the daylights out of them. How Medunjanin handles it will be crucial. The midfield anchor has played every minute of every game this year, and has more touches than anyone else on the team — including more than 100 in nine contests. Medunjanin will be crucial to keeping possession if possible and splitting New York’s lines when there are opportunities.