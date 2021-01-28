That source passed along details from the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Professional League Standards document which set the baselines for leagues at various levels. A second-division women’s league must have at least six teams, with eight by the third season, and all must be in metropolitan areas with populations of at least 500,000. Teams must play in stadiums with at least 2,000 capacity, and each team’s principal owner (having at least a 35% stake) must have a net worth of at least $7.5 million.