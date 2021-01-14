Sky Blue entered the night with three first-round draft picks, Nos. 3, 4, and 8. That haul was just as much trade bait as it was potential players, and general manager Alyse LaHue wasn’t afraid to deal. After picking Pinto, she traded the No. 4 pick to Kansas City for $175,000 in allocation money, cash that can be used to spend on players beyond the salary cap. That’s a big sum in the NWSL, as the base total available to each team this year is $400,000. (It can be traded once on a team’s budget.)