Sky Blue FC hit the jackpot in Wednesday night’s NWSL draft, nabbing North Carolina’s Brianna Pinto after she surprisingly fell to the No. 3 pick.
A dynamic central midfielder, the 20-year-old Pinto has already been part of many U.S. national team camps, including during the 2017 SheBelieves Cup as a 16-year-old. A year later, she played for the U.S. at the under-20 World Cup.
Pinto will join Sky Blue after the NCAA’s upcoming spring soccer season ends, assuming it happens. Once she makes it to the pros, it won’t be a surprise if she gets on the field fairly quickly. Sky Blue came into the draft with central midfield as a priority.
“I’m so excited — it’s been a dream come true to become a professional soccer player,” Pinto said. “My goal is always to play, and to have an impact … Getting the option to get on the field in a professional jersey, it means everything to me.”
Pinto has also gained stature off the field, winning a seat on the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Athlete Council in October in a campaign to give young players more of a voice in the governing body. Pinto ran as part of a group of five players that included Union goalkeeper Matt Freese, and all five were elected to the council.
Pinto was born in New Haven, Conn., and grew up in Durham, N.C., but her father, Hassan, — a former U.S. under-18 player and North Carolina alum — grew up in northern New Jersey. Sky Blue is based in Harrison, N.J.
“To be in that soccer community and embraced by that culture, I’m beyond excited to be a part of it,” Brianna said from the family home, where they took in the online draft broadcast.
She thanked her family for giving her “the opportunity, both financially and emotionally, because this game is tough at times — but they’ve been through it with me.”
“To be next to them when I got my name called was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said. “Although COVID presented some different circumstances, we embraced it and we’re so excited to be a part of the NWSL draft.”
Sky Blue entered the night with three first-round draft picks, Nos. 3, 4, and 8. That haul was just as much trade bait as it was potential players, and general manager Alyse LaHue wasn’t afraid to deal. After picking Pinto, she traded the No. 4 pick to Kansas City for $175,000 in allocation money, cash that can be used to spend on players beyond the salary cap. That’s a big sum in the NWSL, as the base total available to each team this year is $400,000. (It can be traded once on a team’s budget.)
Then LaHue flipped the No. 8 pick to the Washington Spirit for $100,000 and the Spirit’s natural second-round pick in next year’s draft.
Expansion team Racing Louisville took Pinto’s North Carolina teammate, senior left back Emily Fox, at No. 1. It was a bit of a surprise that Louisville didn’t take Pinto, but that’s no mark against Fox. She has already played for the senior U.S. national team and is currently with the squad in Orlando preparing for two games against Colombia later this month. Fox watched the draft in a hotel with national team colleagues, and celebrated with them when her name was called.
The big surprise came at No. 2 when Washington took 18-year-old forward Trinity Rodman. A star of recent U.S. youth teams, she was recruited to Washington State but will leave the school before ever playing a game there. She’s also the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.
That left Pinto on the board for Sky Blue to grab, and there was no hesitation.