How about crossing the Hudson? Columbia has a 17,000-seat football stadium (albeit with turf and permanent gridiron lines) at the northern tip of Manhattan, on the subway and near well-heeled Westchester County. Moving there might get the attention of New York City FC’s owners at England’s Manchester City, where the women’s team is a European power. Insiders around women’s soccer have been waiting for City Football Group to buy into the NWSL, and Sky Blue already has the right colors.