Paxten Aaronson’s departure from the Union to Eintracht Frankfurt became official on Thursday, two weeks after reports first got out and months after the German club started negotiations.

It’s another big-money deal for a big-time Union academy product: $4 million up front, incentive clauses, and a sell-on fee for a cut of a future deal.

The 19-year-old younger brother of former Union star Brenden Aaronson (now at Leeds United), Paxten grew up in the club’s youth academy, as Brenden did, and his arrival to the first team was much-anticipated by scouts and fans alike. He turned pro last year, and the crowd at Subaru Park chanted his name when he debuted against Portland.

The plan was to bring him along at a reasonable pace last year, then give him more playing time this year. But injuries, Dániel Gazdag’s delayed arrival and the run to the Champions League semifinals meant he ended up playing 665 minutes over 14 games. He scored three goals, the first a terrific dribble and smash at New England.

This season, Gazdag’s record-breaking campaign kept Paxten off the field, and everyone knew not much could be done about it. But any doubts about Aaronson stagnating were put to rest when he starred for the U.S. under-20 team at Concacaf’s age-group championship and Olympic qualifying tournament in June and July.

He delivered seven goals and one assist in the Americans’ seven-game run to the title, winning the Golden Boot as top scorer and Golden Ball as most outstanding player -- and helping the U.S. men end a 16-year Olympics qualifying drought.

‘Interest in him for a long time’

Aaronson’s Union stats this year weren’t as gaudy: just one goal in 25 games, and a mere 539 minutes of playing time. But Frankfurt knew his potential and kept up its interest. Among the teams it beat to Aaronson’s signature was Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, the team Brenden joined for his move from the Union to Europe two years ago.

“Paxten has accomplished so much in a short amount of time,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He has worked incredibly hard, and he has taken advantage of every opportunity with the first team, Union II [reserve team] and the U-20 national team. There has been interest in him for a long time, and we feel this is the right move for the club and the player, putting him in a good situation to continue developing in one of the best leagues in the world.”

Paxten’s move to Eintracht is undoubtedly a bigger jump. The club from Germany’s financial capital won the UEFA Europa League last season, reached the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this season, and is currently fourth in the Bundesliga. It’s also in the round of 16 of the German Cup.

That means a busy schedule, which improves the odds that Aaronson won’t be overlooked or loaned out when he arrives in January. It also helps that Eintracht plays with two attacking midfielders instead of one.

And there’s a personal touch in the deal: When Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner was an assistant coach at Red Bull Salzburg from 2012 to mid-2014, Union sporting director Ernst Tanner was in charge of Salzburg’s youth academy.

Aaronson and his father Rusty were in Germany a few days ago to seal a contract that will start in January and run until June 30, 2027.

Aaronson will wear No. 30 in Frankfurt, the same number he wore with the Union -- and he’ll do it with a team that happens to be nicknamed the Eagles. Longtime Union fans might remember that Eintracht came to Chester for a friendly in 2018, and the Union have signed two players from the club over the years: goalkeeper Oka Nikolov (now an assistant coach with Los Angeles FC) and star playmaker Marco Fabián.

This move should further strengthen relations between the clubs.

“In Paxten Aaronson we were able to sign a very popular and talented player who will give our attack even more flexibility in the future,” Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche said in a statement. “We have a clear plan with him and want to build it up carefully. Paxten will get the necessary time from us to get used to the new environment and to develop in the best possible way.”

Next to go?

It looks like Cory Burke is moving on from the Union, and signing with one of the team’s big rivals.

A source confirmed multiple reports in recent days that Burke is negotiating to sign as a free agent with the New York Red Bulls. A reporter for the league’s website said the 30-year-old Jamaican striker will get a two-year deal with a team option for 2025.

The Union had declined Burke’s existing contract option for 2023, but said Tuesday they were negotiating a new deal. Burke made $450,000 this year, and there was probably a point the Union didn’t want to go past -- both for money and contract length. It also matters that the Union have three big striker prospects in their pipeline: Nelson Pierre, José Riasco and Marcos Zambrano-Delgado. Pierre got a taste of the first team when he played in a September exhibition win over Mexico’s Pachuca.

