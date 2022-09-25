The Union beat Mexican club Pachuca, 1-0, in a lively exhibition game Saturday night at Subaru Park.

Nathan Harriel scored the Union’s goal in the 49th minute, leaping high to head in a Kai Wagner free kick at the far post. He also put in a strong defensive effort.

As it was an exhibition game — and the Union had just three players on their bench — the usual stats you’d see for an official game weren’t kept. So here’s a look at some players who don’t normally play much, but had notable performances.

» READ MORE: Why the Union were so shorthanded for this game

Richard Odada

The summer signee didn’t look out of place facing a midfield led by veterans Avilés Hurtado and Eduardo “Chofís” López — the latter of whom used to play for the San Jose Earthquakes, including in the Union’s 2-0 win against them in March.

There were times when Odada didn’t look like he’d have a full game of fitness in him, but his positioning was solid and his tackles were well-timed.

And he is every bit of the 6-foot-3 height he’s listed as. When the time comes for him to move up the depth chart, that size will come in handy for being on the receiving end of set pieces.

Nelson Pierre

The 17-year-old forward from Harrisburg played the whole game, lining up next Julián Carranza in the first half and Mikael Uhre in the second. Pierre showed good hustle and some good positioning. He didn’t have many chances to get on the ball in the first half when Pachuca played its starters. But he was lively against the backups in the second half, and put a shot on target in the 85th minute.

Now Union fans know Pierre’s name, and that won’t change as he progresses with the club’s reserves.

Jeremy Rafanello

He had a nice moment in the 21st minute, running into a hole and playing ahead for Carranza, though the pass was a bit too hard and rolled away.

As important as anything is that the 22-year-old from Delran started at the top of the midfield diamond. He’s played there recently for the Union’s reserves after being a forward and winger in earlier years. We’ll see what position he ends up at in the long term.

Jesús Bueno

The 23-year-old Venezuelan midfielder has been with the Union for over a year now but has played just 62 combined minutes over nine games with the first team. He played all of this game, was pretty involved, and most importantly was on the right side of the midfield diamond. That’s Alejandro Bedoya’s spot, and he was given the night off.

If next season is to be Bedoya’s last, then it’s good to star working now on who will succeed him. Bueno’s effort in this game showed that he can be in the race.

» READ MORE: The Union sign Alejandro Bedoya to a one-year deal for 2023, with the Champions League in mind

One for Pachuca

The visiting roster had an American on it: left back Mauricio Isais, a 21-year-old who was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., and grew up in Texas. He was scouted by Mexican teams in 2017 at an event in El Paso hosted by Alianza de Futbol, a longtime operator of soccer festivals for children of Spanish-speaking immigrants to this country. (Coincidentally, Alianza was bought last year by a company run by Union part-owner Richie Graham.)

Isais has eligibility for the U.S. and Mexican national teams, but has yet to play for either at any level. He reached Pachuca’s first team this year and has started every game but one so far this season.

Former players, too

It was great to see the gathering of 14 ex-pros on the plaza outside Subaru Park before the game, autographing T-shirts to raise money for aid to Ukraine. Former Union players Maurice Edu, Oguchi Onyewu, Michael Lahoud, Aurélien Collin, and Bakary Soumaré were joined by former U.S. national team stars DaMarcus Beasley and Lori Lindsey and a group of former MLS players headlined by Canadian legend Dwayne De Rosario.

Edu also was the Union’s pregame drummer. Lahoud credited him with leading the effort to get everyone to town. And yes, between Edu, Onyewu, and Beasley, there were some jokes about whether they could help the U.S. men’s national team pass out of the back. (Or come off the Union’s bench.)

They all politely declined. But they’ll be at the Ukrainian American Sports Center in North Wales on Sunday for the Legends for Peace fundraiser, a soccer and entertainment festival that’s the centerpiece of the weekend’s fundraising effort. The event runs from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free, with donations of money and children’s soccer equipment requested.

» READ MORE: Lackluster U.S. men’s national team loses to Japan, 2-0, in World Cup warm-up