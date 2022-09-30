When the Union kick off Saturday at Charlotte FC (5:30 p.m., PHL17), Jim Curtin might have some flashbacks to his own playing days.

A decade ago, Curtin’s Chicago Fire spent two years playing at a Division III college football stadium that had permanent gridiron lines on the field, way out in a far suburb called Naperville. Doing so was necessary while Soldier Field was renovated, but it was still less than ideal.

This game will be less than ideal, too. Charlotte shares Bank of America Stadium (and owner David Tepper) with the NFL’s Panthers, who have a game Sunday afternoon. Because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in town on Friday night, stadium staff will paint the gridiron lines on the artificial-turf field before the rain starts.

Charlotte is still alive in the race for the East’s last playoff spot, four points back of seventh-place Miami with three games to go. Striker Karol Świderski has 10 goals and 4 assists this year, and will likely make Poland’s World Cup team. Southwest Philadelphia-raised midfielder Derrick Jones, a Union academy product, has started Charlotte’s last six games and could play against his old club for the first time.

But just as teams are sometimes due for a loss, I sense the Union are due for a win here. Thanks to the FIFA window that just wrapped up, the Union haven’t won a league game in three weeks. That should end here, and clinch first place in the Eastern Conference. Then Curtin and his players will be able to walk off the gridiron, and this time go into the proper locker room of a NFL stadium on the edge of downtown Charlotte.

And when the rain hits Philadelphia, fans will be able to sit at home and watch Sunday’s Portland-LAFC game — televised nationally on ABC at 3 p.m. ET — to see how the Supporters’ Shield race goes.

Prediction: Union 2, Charlotte 1.

