After enjoying their first-round bye, the Philadelphia Union are set to enter Major League Soccer’s playoffs in the conference semifinals Thursday night at Subaru Park.

Here’s what to know about how to watch the game and the rest of this round of action.

What channel is the Union game on TV?

It’s a national broadcast on FS1 in English and Fox Deportes in Spanish. JP Dellacamera, whose 13-year run as the Union’s local TV play-by-play voice ended this month, will call the game on FS1. His color analyst will be former U.S. national team star Cobi Jones. They will partner again at the World Cup next month as one of five Fox broadcast teams.

While they’ll be in Qatar for that, unfortunately they’ll be calling this game off monitors from Fox studios. The network has a habit of not sending its broadcasters to MLS games unless they’re considered big enough — and the game right after the Union’s is one. John Strong and Landon Donovan will call the Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy “El Tráfico” rivalry clash from on site at Banc of California Stadium (10:25 p.m., FS1).

Fox’s studio coverage will be anchored by Rodolfo Landeros, with Warren Barton, former Union Captain Maurice Edu, and referee expert Dr. Joe Machnik as analysts.

Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 8:08 p.m., with TV coverage starting at 8.

Both of Thursday’s games will also be on Fox Deportes in Spanish. Alejandro Luna will call the play-by-play with analysts Martin Zuñiga and Alvaro Izquierdo.

Live streaming is available through FoxSports.com with authentication through participating TV providers, or through the streaming apps of those providers.

» READ MORE: Carli Lloyd, Maurice Edu, and JP Dellacamera will be part of Fox’s World Cup broadcasting team

Why isn’t the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or PHL17?

All MLS playoff game are national broadcasts except for the first day of the first round, so the Union’s last game on PHL17 was the regular-season finale. NBC Sports Philadelphia hasn’t been the home of Union games for a while. The Union had one broadcast there this season, and it was their first since 2017.

Next year, Apple will take over all of MLS’s broadcast rights and there won’t be games on local TV at all. It’s expected that Apple’s coverage will have some free-of-charge streams, some on Apple TV+’s main subscription package, and every game on a MLS-specific subscription package (with no blackouts). But it remains to be seen exactly how that will work. Apple and MLS also have yet to announce any broadcaster or production hires, and next season starts in just over four months.

» READ MORE: Apple TV becomes the new home of Major League Soccer with a 10-year deal for every game

Is there a radio broadcast for Union games?

Yes, on Fox Sports The Gambler (1480 AM) and the iHeart Radio app. Dave Leno, who calls games on radio and hosts the Union’s pregame and postgame TV coverage, calls the play-by-play. On Thursday, he’ll be with former Union TV analyst Danny Higginbotham — who’s also a regular on NBC’s English Premier League studio shows. Jon Jansen and Joe Tansey will host the pregame and postgame radio coverage.

» READ MORE: Photos from NBC's Premier League fan fest in Philly

How can I get Union playoff tickets?

Through the Union’s website. The game is almost sold out, but a few tickets remain available in the seating bowl and in standing room.

Which Cincinnati players should I know about?

Forward Sergio Santos and right backs Ray Gaddis and Alvas Powell used to play for the Union. Gaddis is the Union’s all-time leader in minutes played, and joined Cincinnati this year after announcing his retirement after last season. Santos was another fan favorite here, and Powell was a backup who has earned Cincinnati’s starting job.

Midfield playmaker Luciano Acosta has 11 goals and 12 assists. Up top, Brenner has 18 goals this year and Brandon Vázquez has 19. Many people would like to see Vázquez get a shot at the U.S. World Cup team, but manager Gregg Berhalter has indicated it’s too late to bring him in as a newcomer.

Cincinnati has other Union connections beyond the field. Manager Pat Noonan used to be Jim Curtin’s top assistant, and Philly-born general manager Chris Albright was No. 2 in the Union’s front office for many years. Albright and Curtin have been friends for decades, and Albright tried to poach Curtin last winter. The Union blocked that, so Cincinnati hired Noonan instead.

The Union didn’t beat Cincinnati in the regular season. They tied 1-1 at Subaru Park on June 18, and Cincinnati won 3-1 at home on Aug. 6.

» READ MORE: Sergio Santos helps FC Cincinnati set up a reunion with the Union in the playoffs

And what about the Union?

Well, we’d like to think you’ve been reading our coverage, but new fans always come along. So here’s a quick rundown.

Andre Blake is the best goalkeeper in the league, and just won his third Goalkeeper of the Year award in seven seasons. Centerback Jakob Glesnes won Defender of the Year in something of an upset over teammate Kai Wagner, who’s the best left back in MLS — and is likely moving on to a big team in Europe this winter.

José Andrés Martínez is a great defensive midfield anchor. Central midfielder Jack McGlynn is a big-time young prospect. Attacking midfielder Dániel Gazdag smashed the Union’s scoring record this year with 22 goals, and also has six assists.

In front of them are the Union’s two biggest tickets, strikers Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre. Carranza has 14 goals and six assists this year. Uhre, the most expensive player in Union history, backed up his price tag with 13 goals and six assists.

» READ MORE: Why Andre Blake is the most important player in Union history

What’s the rest of the MLS conference semifinal schedule?

LAFC-Galaxy will be jam-packed with stars: LAFC has Mexican dynamo Carlos Vela, Wales (and former Real Madrid) forward Gareth Bale, U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta, and former Barcelona prospect Cristian Tello.

The Galaxy have an even bigger Mexican star in Javier Hernández, another big-time Barcelona alum in Riqui Puig, and former Juventus and Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa. The club’s academy has produced two major Mexican prospects in right back Julián Araujo and winger Efraín Álvarez.

The other conference semifinals are Sunday on ESPN. At 1 p.m., CF Montréal hosts reigning champion New York City FC. Watch the midfield battle between Montréal’s Canadian rising star Ismaël Koné and New York veteran Maxi Moralez. Adrian Healey and Brian Dunseth will call the game in English, and José del Valle and Hernán Pereyra will call it in Spanish on ESPN3.

Then at 8 p.m., it’ll be an all-Texas clash between Austin FC and FC Dallas. The players to watch there are Austin’s MVP candidate Sebastián Driussi (24 goals this year) and Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira, who’s likely to be the U.S. men’s national team’s starting striker at the World Cup. Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and Jillian Sakovitss will call the game in English, and Richard Méndez and Herculez Gomez will call it in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Live streaming will be at ESPN.com/watch, and everywhere else you can watch ESPN’s TV channels online.

What are the betting odds for the MLS conference semifinals?

E1. Union vs. E5. FC Cincinnati (Thursday, 8:08 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes): Union -160, Cincinnati +360, tie in regulation +290

W1. Los Angeles FC vs. W4. Los Angeles Galaxy (Thursday, 10:25 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes): LAFC -155, Galaxy +320, tie in regulation +300

E2. CF Montréal vs. E3. New York City FC (Sunday, 1:18 p.m., ESPN and ESPN3): Montréal -105, New York +240, tie in regulation +240

W2. Austin FC vs. W3. FC Dallas (Sunday, 8:18 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes): Austin -115, Dallas +240, tie in regulation +270