The Union’s acquisition of Danish striker Mikael Uhre became official on Thursday, a few days after the 27-year-old arrived in town for medical exams and final paperwork.

“We have been following Mikael for some time as he has developed and risen through the Danish Superliga, and we are excited to complete this deal to bring him to the Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of our roster and we believe Mikael, having become a top player in Denmark, is a good fit for our system and will be an integral piece in our continued growth as a club.”

A source with knowledge of the deal said the Union paid Brøndby a $2.8 million transfer fee to sign Uhre, the top scorer in Denmark’s top league for the last two seasons. That easily breaks the Union’s transfer fee record, the $2 million paid for Jamiro Monteiro to France’s Metz in early 2020. Uhre led the Danish Superliga with 19 goals last season as Brøndby won their first title in 16 years.

It’s just the fourth time the Union have paid a seven-figure transfer fee for a player, following Alejandro Bedoya in 2016 ($1 million), Monteiro, and Dániel Gazdag last summer ($1.8 million). That three of those deals have come since Tanner’s arrival in 2018 signals an increased willingness by the Union’s owners to open the checkbook.

There was also one seven-figure deal within MLS’ allocation money system before Tanner arrived, Earnie Stewart’s trade for David Accam from the Chicago Fire for $1.2 million in 2018. But allocation money deals aren’t direct cash in the way international transfers are.

Uhre will earn a salary of around $1.5 million this year, the source confirmed after Denmark’s B.T. newspaper first reported the terms. As of now, that’s the second-highest salary in Union history after Marco Fabián, who earned $1.83 million in 2019, his one season here. Monteiro made just under $1.5 million last season and is likely to get a raise this year.

Gazdag will also likely get a raise after earning around $336,000 last year as a midseason acquisition. His cap hit (which included his transfer fee) was paid down with Targeted Allocation Money, which meant he wasn’t a Designated Player, and the Union should have plenty of cap space to do that again. This year’s DP threshold is $612,500.

There’s no need to go into the weeds of Major League Soccer’s rule book with Uhre. He is a Designated Player, full stop. So are Monteiro and this offseason’s other big arrival, striker Julián Carranza on loan from Inter Miami. It’s the first time that the Union have three DPs on their roster at once.

MLS rules give teams two DP slots and allow for the purchasing of a third for $150,000, with the charge waived if the third player is younger than 23. Carranza is 21, so the Union don’t have to pay the charge.

Uhre will be introduced in a news conference this afternoon.

There may be one more striker coming, too. If reports out of Venezuela prove true, the Union are close to a deal for highly-rated 17-year-old Venezuelan José Riasco. Univision reported the Union’s interest over the weekend, and there’s been progress since then but no deal yet.

