The Union’s game at Cincinnati is a big one, even if MLS’s big stars aren’t in it

Major League Soccer loves to hype up its stars, and this summer it has had plenty of opportunities.

Along with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, there’s now German legend Thomas Müller at the Vancouver Whitecaps, and South Korea’s Son Heung-Min at Los Angeles FC. Whenever they play, the league is sure to let you know, whether on social media or pinging your phone.

So what happens when the top two teams in the Eastern Conference face off with six games to go in the season, but the big three aren’t involved? Does it count as a big game too?

That’s one of a few storylines in the Union’s visit to FC Cincinnati on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

The Union seized first place last weekend when Cincinnati dropped it, the former routing Chicago at home and the latter surprisingly losing at home to New York City FC. Now the standings points is 54-52 in favor of the Union, with both teams having played 28 games.

A tie on Saturday would maintain the Union’s two-point lead. A win for either team would not just swing the margin, but matter for the first standings tiebreaker of total wins. MLS uses goal difference, soccer’s traditional tiebreaker, second. (The Union have a big 22-7 lead there.)

Both teams also have a chance to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, if either wins and the New York Red Bulls lose or tie at home vs. the Columbus Crew. If the Union and Cincinnati draw, the Union could clinch a berth if the Red Bulls lose.

As for the headline players? While Messi, Müller, and Son won’t be there, other interesting names will be.

Cincinnati’s loaded attack

For the Union, Tai Baribo will try to add to his 16 goals before heading off to Israel’s national team for big World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Italy. Israel currently leads Italy in the standings, albeit with one more game played.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will likely roll out newly returned striker Brenner, back from Italy’s Udinese on loan after an $11 million move there two years ago. He earned it with an 18-goal campaign in 2022, and now joins a front line with 13-goal scorer Kévin Denkey and MVP candidate Evander, who has 18 goals and 10 assists in 29 games.

As fun as it can be to hype up a game from the outside, what’s the feeling inside the Union? The question went to Quinn Sullivan, who’s been around long enough to know a real thing when he sees it.

“It’s always big when one plays two,” he said. “Six or seven games left — nine if you’re Miami [because of the Club World Cup and Leagues Cup]. … It’s the final stretch of the season, and every game is going to be important, it’s not just this one. But obviously, with first place playing second place in the final stretch, it’s going to be a huge game and a big result for either team.”

The Union last faced Cincinnati way back on March 1, in their home opener. It was a 4-1 win, led by a Baribo hat trick, with Dániel Gazdag assisting two of them. Cincinnati, meanwhile, was in the Concacaf Champions Cup at the time and was clearly still settling into the year.

So the film from that night probably doesn’t help now.

“It matters where we are at as a team and where they are at as a team,” Sullivan said. “We’ve brought in players, they’ve brought in players, so a lot has changed since that game.”

‘We’re exceeding expectations’

He gets the marketing side of things too. The Union used to get the short end of that stick despite being a big-city team, but things have changed amid the hype around Sullivan’s youngest brother Cavan.

The Union are still being patient with Cavan’s development, making the hype-makers wait their turn. But there’s no doubt that when the now-15-year-old — he turns 16 next month — becomes a starter, the spotlight will grow fast.

“What makes a big game could be any number of things,” Sullivan said. “There’s individual personnel on specific teams that bring eyes and attention, so it makes sense that when Messi is playing, it’s a big game, and the team that they have [in Miami]. And now we have two more stars coming in [Müller and Son] that are very well known, it’s going to make those games even bigger.”

Done right, it can help the rest of the league, too — with a matchup like this one. And for a less-hyped Sullivan with his own talent.

“I think it’s great for the game in America to have more eyes on us at all times,” he said. “It helps everyone in the league when star players come in, because that means more eyes, more people watching, and more respect.”

Those eyes might even see the Union win something this year, if they can finally get over the hump.

“We’re exceeding expectations that were set for us,” Sullivan said. “It’s not the expectations we had for ourselves, but, you know, people talk, and we’re exceeding those, and that’s great. As a team, as a unit, I can tell you that we have belief that we can win a Supporters’ Shield and compete for an MLS Cup.”

None of it will be easy, including the U.S. Open Cup semifinal that awaits next month. After the early-September national team break, the Union will play at Müller’s Whitecaps on Sept. 13, then go to Nashville for the Cup game.

Along the way, Miami will start playing its three games in hand. The Herons (13-5-7, 46 points) are eight points back of the Union, so winning all three would vault them to first. But their schedule is so jammed that Messi might take some nights off.

If that happens, Sullivan believes the Union will be ready to capitalize.

“We’ve dropped some points that we want back, and we talk about that,” he said. “But as things stand, we’re in first place, and it’s ours to lose — given Miami’s three games in hand, obviously, but it’s ours to lose. So this team, I think, can achieve a trophy this year, and we have three chances to do so still.”

The Supporters’ Shield race

Here are the top 10 teams in the standings, with their games this weekend. All games are streamed on Apple’s MLS Season Pass subscription platform. Some are also on Apple TV+, a broader package with Apple’s baseball broadcasts and other content.

1. Union: 16-6-6, 54 points, 28 games played; at FC Cincinnati, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (also on Apple TV+)

2. San Diego FC: 16-7-5, 53 pts., 28 GP; vs. Los Angeles FC, Sunday, 10:45 p.m. (also on Apple TV+)

3. FC Cincinnati: 16-8-4, 52 pts., 28 GP; vs. Union

4. Nashville SC: 15-8-5, 50 pts., 28 GP; vs. Atlanta United, Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

5. Minnesota United: 14-6-8, 50 pts., 28 GP; vs. Portland Timbers, Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

6. Vancouver Whitecaps: 14-6-7, 49 pts., 27 GP; off (their game at Orlando was rescheduled due to the Leagues Cup)

7. Charlotte FC: 15-11-2, 47 pts., 28 GP; at New England Revolution, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

8. Orlando City: 13-7-8, 47 pts., 28 GP; at Los Angeles Galaxy, Leagues Cup third place game, Sunday, 5 p.m. (also on Univision 65, TUDN, and Apple TV+)

9. Inter Miami: 13-5-7, 46 pts., 25 GP; at Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup final, Sunday, 8 p.m. (also on Univision 65, TUDN, and Apple TV+)

10. Columbus Crew: 12-6-9, 45 pts., 27 GP: at New York Red Bulls, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (also on Apple TV+)