A huge win at FC Cincinnati earns the Union control of first place and a playoff berth

The Union earned perhaps their biggest win of the season to date on Saturday, a 1-0 triumph at FC Cincinnati in a battle of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Bruno Damiani’s 49th-minute goal provided the scoring margin, and the Union’s defense locked down a nervous last half hour after Olwethu Makhanya was ejected.

The win gave the Union (17-6-6, 57 points) a five-point standings lead over second-place Cincinnati (16-9-4, 52 points) with five games to go in the season. It also kept the Union atop the Supporters’ Shield race, four points ahead of San Diego FC before an all-California clash at Los Angeles FC late Sunday night (10:45 p.m., Apple TV).

And on top of all that, combined with the Columbus Crew’s scoreless tie at the New York Red Bulls, this win clinched a playoff berth.

There were a few decent chances in the first half, including a close-range chance for Tai Baribo that he put wide in the 29th. At the other end, goalkeeper Andrew Rick was called to action twice, making strong reaction saves in the 16th and 35th; and in first half stoppage time, Nathan Harriel made a clearance off the goal line to stop MVP candidate Evander from scoring directly from a corner kick.

Makhanya earned his first of two yellow cards in the game in the 21st minute, after shoving Cincinnati’s Dominik Marczuk in the chest while awaiting a Union corner kick. That put the centerback over the line for a yellow card accumulation suspension, before his later ejection earned its own punishment.

Jakob Glesnes was booked in stoppage time for an ugly sliding challenge from behind on another of Cincinnati’s star attackers, Brenner. The foul happened deep in the Union’s end, and right at the end of the three added minutes — and the Union not only cleared it, but launched a fast breakaway that led to Danley Jean Jacques forcing a big save from Roman Celentano.

Milan Iloski sparked the Union’s bright start to the second half. He blasted a 20-yard attempt just over the bar in the 48th, then a minute later got free on the left side and chipped a short cross for Damiani to head in.

It was Damiani’s sixth goal of the year, and his first in seven games since July 12. The relief on his face was clear for all to see, including the many teammates who celebrated with him.

Makhanya earned his second yellow card for a challenge from behind on Evander in the 60th. He didn’t argue before walking off, a sign that he knew what he’d done.

It means he’ll sit two games, one for the red card and a separate for overall yellow accumulation: Sept. 13 at Vancouver and Sept. 20 at home vs. New England.

Makhanya will be eligible for the Sept. 16 U.S. Open Cup semifinal at Nashville in between the league games, because suspensions apply separately to each competition.

Union manager Bradley Carnell quickly made a double-substitution to reinforce the defense, bringing in Indiana Vassilev for Sullivan and Frankie Westfield for Baribo — the latter move shifting Nathan Harriel to the open centerback spot. Westfield would earn a yellow card in the 85th for delaying a restart on a throw-in.

Mikael Uhre joined the fray in the 74th, replacing Damiani, and Jeremy Rafanello replaced Iloski in the 83rd.

As Cincinnati botched a series of attacking plays down the stretch, it felt like the odds were growing long that the Union could keep their lead. But even through five minutes of stoppage time, the Union did not yield. Instead, they walked off with a remarkable victory.

