How the Union’s internationals did during this FIFA window

The Union had 10 players out of town during this month’s FIFA window for national team games. Here’s a roundup of how they did.

Andre Blake, Jamaica

If someone told you that Jamaica almost upset the U.S. men’s national team, 1-0, with Blake in net, you’d probably think the Union’s rock of a goalkeeper had a huge game. In fact, while Blake officially made five saves, he had very little to do until late in that Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

The Reggae Boyz ultimately fell, 3-1, after an own goal by former Union striker Cory Burke off U.S. centerback Miles Robinson’s header in the dying seconds of second-half stoppage time. Haji Wright then scored twice in extra time for the U.S., assisted by Gio Reyna both times. The U.S. went on to beat Mexico in the final by the classic score of dos a cero, 2-0, with goals from Tyler Adams and Reyna. Blake did earn a clean sheet in the third-place game, a 1-0 win over Panama.

Damion Lowe, Jamaica

He’s usually a centerback, but against the U.S. he played as a defensive midfielder and charged forward surprisingly often. Union manager Jim Curtin was impressed as he watched from his hotel room in Portland, Ore., two nights before the Union upset the Timbers.

“Damion Lowe can surprisingly play pretty well as a 6 — that was interesting to learn,” Curtin said. “I knew he could maybe do it in an emergency, but I thought he did it very well. And Jamaica was probably a bit unlucky to not get a win last night.”

Lowe repeated the role in Sunday’s third-place game.

Dániel Gazdag, Hungary

Hungary played two friendlies to warm up for this summer’s European Championship, both at home: a 1-0 win over Turkey on Friday and a 2-0 win over Kosovo on Tuesday. Gazdag didn’t play in the first game, then played the first half of the second.

José Andrés Martínez, Venezuela

Venezuela played two friendlies to warm up for this summer’s Copa América: a 2-1 loss to Italy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, and a scoreless tie with Guatemala in Houston on Sunday. Martínez played 78 minutes of the Italy game, with 31-of-37 passing, five defensive recoveries, one tackle, and five duels won out of 11 contested. The score was 1-1 when he left the field.

Jesús Bueno, Venezuela

He didn’t play in either of Venezuela’s games.

Tai Baribo, Israel

Israel lost a qualifying playoff for the Euros, 4-1 to Iceland on neutral ground in Budapest, Hungary. Baribo did not play.

Jack McGlynn, United States under-23s

The U.S. under-23 team played two warm-up friendlies for the Olympics: a 3-0 win over Guinea in Girona, Spain on Friday, and a 2-2 tie at star-studded France on Monday.

McGlynn started against Guinea, playing the first 63 minutes in central midfield. Against France, he came off the bench in the 74th minute. (Union alum Paxten Aaronson was one of the starters against France, and also looks ticketed for the Olympic team.)

The U.S. will play France, the Olympics’ host country, in the opening game of the tournament this summer. Monday’s game was scheduled before the group draw last Wednesday. It’s unusual for teams in the same major tournament group to play each other right before the tournament, but between the previous scheduling and the game’s profile, the two countries went ahead with it.

Nathan Harriel, United States under-23s

He was also with the U.S. under-23s, and scored a superb leaping header against Guinea. Harriel started that game and played 75 minutes. Against France, he was another 74th-minute entrant.

David Vazquez, United States under-19s

The U.S. under-19 team went to Morocco for a training camp, and played two games: a 3-2 win over England on Sunday and a 1-0 loss vs. the hosts on Tuesday.

Vazquez was a 72nd-minute substitute against England, a game where former Union academy forward Marcos Zambrano scored the Americans’ second goal. Zambrano left the Union a year ago to join the youth setup of Portugal’s Benfica. Against Morocco, Vazquez started and played the first hour.

Neil Pierre, United States under-19s

The big 16-year-old centerback was an 81st-minute substitute against England and a 45-minute starter against Morocco.

