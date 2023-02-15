Union launch new jersey for 2023, with a blue-and-beige camo theme

The Union unveiled their new secondary jersey on Thursday, a light blue and beige design with a camouflage theme.

As with the very popular previous secondary jersey, this one was designed with input from fans who worked with the team and jersey supplier adidas. They took inspiration from the Sons of Ben supporters club’s smoke machines in the River End stands, and a camo-themed clothing line from the 2019 playoff run – which featured the first postseason win in team history.

The end product features a notable change from every other jersey in Union history. Where the crest would usually be, instead there’s just the team’s stylized snake. It’s in black, as is all the trim on the front and shoulders.

The jersey will be worn with light-blue shorts that have black trim. The blue is the same shade that’s on the jersey.

There’s a new sponsor on the jersey, Thomas’ English muffins. Thomas is owned by Bimbo Bakeries, the global conglomerate whose U.S. operations are based in Horsham. Bimbo has put its logo on Union jerseys since 2011, using sub-brands for the Union’s secondary jerseys since 2020.

That has helped ease concerns among Union fans who don’t want to wear a shirt with the word “Bimbo” on it around people who haven’t heard of the company.

Last month, the Union and Bimbo extended their sponsorship deal through 2028.

The Union open their season Feb. 25 against the Columbus Crew at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV streaming, free of charge).

