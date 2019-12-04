Most of Bimbo’s history with soccer was made out of its worldwide headquarters in Mexico, where the company is the biggest seller of baked goods. In this decade, Bimbo’s name has been on jerseys of three of that country’s biggest clubs — Club América of Mexico City, Chivas of Guadalajara, and Monterrey — as well as Costa Rican power Saprissa. Right now, the Mexican teams have different jersey sponsors, but Saprissa is still going.