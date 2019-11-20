Medunjanin took a deep interest in teaching and mentoring the Union’s young players, including in the academy. His extraordinary life story — from being a child refugee in the Bosnian war to playing at the 2014 World Cup — is a lesson in and of itself. Medunjanin would make a great academy coach here, and there seemed to be mutual interest when the Union picked up his contract extension for 2019. We’ll see if there still is.