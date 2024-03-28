Rained-out Union-Sounders game rescheduled to April 30

The Union’s March 9 game against the Seattle Sounders that was halted in the sixth minute because of a waterlogged field has been rescheduled for April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

A rainstorm struck the stadium that night, bringing so much water between the end of warmups and the kickoff that it flooded the grass. Subaru Park has seen many thunderstorm delays over the years, but there hadn’t been a stoppage just for rain like that in a decade.

By the late-night hours, the rain had stopped and the field was fine. But because the Union had to leave for their Concacaf Champions Cup game at Mexico’s Pachuca the next day, they didn’t want to push things too far. Nor did the Sounders want to stay up that late.

Seattle had April 30 open for a reschedule date, but the Union had to wait until after the Pachuca series to know if they did, since the Champions Cup semifinal second leg is April 30-May 2. Once the Union went out of the tournament, that Wednesday opened up for them.

By league rule, the game will resume at the point when it was stopped, not from zero. Both teams will have to play with the same teams they had on the field at that time, as long as they are available and not injured.

That means the Union’s lineup will be Andre Blake in goal; Nathan Harriel, Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, and Olivier Mbaizo on defense; José Andrés Martínez, Jesús Bueno, Quinn Sullivan, and Dániel Gazdag in midfield; and Mikael Uhre and Markus Anderson at forward.

The bench will be full, as it was that night, with one big exception. As Julián Carranza was injured at the time of the original game, he will be ineligible to play when it resumes.

A statement from the Union said that tickets for the original date will be honored on the new one. Electronic mobile tickets will be automatically updated to the new date and time, while fans with printed tickets can scan them again at the gates.

Any fans who purchased parking on the day of the game should bring their receipts with them for entry into the same parking lot. Electronic parking passes will be updated with the new date and time.

Replays of the Apple TV broadcast from March 9 have been unavailable because suspended games aren’t uploaded until they are completed later. Fair or not, that’s the way it is. Once the game is finished on April 30, the original broadcast should be included with the new one.

