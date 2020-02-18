The Union and Subaru announced a major new sponsorship deal Tuesday that will see the team’s stadium in Chester renamed as Subaru Park.
It’s the first time that the Japanese car manufacturer, whose U.S. headquarters is in Camden, has done a deal like this with any major-league sports team worldwide.
The financial value of the deal isn’t known, but what is known is that it’s the first new sponsor for the stadium since the Union launched a decade ago. Previous sponsor Talen Energy was a spinoff of the stadium’s original sponsor, Allentown-based utility company PPL. The stadium’s name changed from PPL Park to Talen Energy Stadium after the 2015 season.
In addition to whatever money Subaru is paying, the company is partnering with the Union on four community service initiatives: supporting pet adoption and animal welfare, childhood cancer patients, youth soccer in under-served communities, and environmental awareness. The last of those will include a recycling program and a community garden on the stadium grounds that will supply fresh produce to nearby communities.
The Union also announced a trio of major enhancements to the stadium complex. The most prominent is a new video board over the west stands, where the old video board stood. It will span 109 feet by 32 feet, offering a 281% increase in screen size and a 200% increase in resolution compared to the old board. There will also be new LED ribbon boards at field level and atop the seating bowl, and more than 200 new monitors around the stadium, including the main concourse.
Under the River End stands, the Union will launch a high-end lounge called the Tunnel Club. It soft-opened last year, and is now fully operational for fans with some of the highest-end tickets.
Also, the Union said they’ve built three new parking lots on land bought around the stadium. And if you drive a Subaru, you’ll have a shot at one of 30 free spaces in Lot B, the lot that has always been closest to the stadium.