The Union also announced a trio of major enhancements to the stadium complex. The most prominent is a new video board over the west stands, where the old video board stood. It will span 109 feet by 32 feet, offering a 281% increase in screen size and a 200% increase in resolution compared to the old board. There will also be new LED ribbon boards at field level and atop the seating bowl, and more than 200 new monitors around the stadium, including the main concourse.