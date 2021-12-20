Eleven years ago, the Colorado Rapids won an MLS Cup.

In the span between then and this year’s first-place finish in the Western Conference, here’s how the Rapids fared in the regular season: 5th, 7th, 5th, 8th, 10th, 2nd, 10th, 11th, 9th and 5th.

The 2010 championship remains the club’s only trophy. On top of that, a club that was one of the league’s founding teams 25 years ago has only come close to silverware three other times in its history.

There’s a lesson in that for the Union, and for newly-minted Union fans who might not have heard of the Rapids before their Thanksgiving Day playoff game this year.

In the last three years, the Union have totaled the most regular-season points of any team in MLS. In 2019, they advanced in the playoffs for the first time in their history. Last year, they won their first trophy, the Supporters’ Shield for the regular season title. This year, they reached the penultimate rounds of the Concacaf Champions League and MLS playoffs.

After nearly a decade of mediocrity on the field and irrelevance off it, the Union are on the cusp of becoming one of MLS’ elite teams. They’re also closer than they’ve ever been to real relevance among Philadelphia soccer fans and on the city’s sports landscape as a whole.

Ernst Tanner’s skill at scouting under-the-radar foreign players should have earned him the league’s sporting executive of the year award by now. It has certainly earned him fans’ trust, as has his transparency.

Richie Graham and Tommy Wilson’s stewardship of the youth academy has made it one of this country’s best, developing not just a quantity of players but a quality of intelligent creators that American soccer has rarely seen.

On the Subaru Park sideline, Jim Curtin brings everything together with tactics, courage, honesty and selflessness.

But we still don’t know what the Union really are. Are they going to be long-term contenders, or are they going to be the Eastern Conference’s Rapids?

This winter will tell us, perhaps more than any offseason in team history.

A striking situation

Union fans are accustomed by now to Curtin’s public laments about being out-talented by too many opponents, even when his team has stood on some of the league’s highest steps.

His words weren’t meant to throw his current players under the bus, nor would he want them to. Curtin knows that for all that fans complain about Kacper Przybylko’s cold streaks, he scored 17 goals in all competitions this year and 15 in 2019, the last full season he played.

In fact, the Union have had at least one double-digit scorer every year since 2016 except for last year, when the pandemic shortened the season: Chris Pontius in 2016, C.J. Sapong in 2017, Cory Burke and Fafà Picault in 2018, and Przybylko in 2019 and 2021. But none has been truly big-time. Sapong at the height of his skills came closest, but didn’t quite get there.

The tasks at hand for the Union in this short offseason — training camp starts at the end of next month — are clear. First, figure out what will happen with Kai Wagner — and that comes first so Tanner can know whether he needs to sign a new left back. Second, get the visa situation for Jamiro Monteiro’s family settled, or at least do as much as possible within immigration laws and bureaucracy.

Third is the marquee-topper: reel in a big-time striker.

We know Tanner is working on it, because he has said so repeatedly. He’s even said he’d like to sign two strikers this winter if he can, which would help the team’s depth.

But if all Tanner can do this winter is sign two depth pieces, that won’t be enough. If the Union are to become an elite team, they must spend the money that elite strikers command.

More history lessons

An anecdote from earlier this year comes in handy here.

In mid-July, reports claimed the Union bid $2.5 million for Gabriel Silva, a 19-year-old reserve with Brazilian giant Palmeiras, before backing out.

Some time later, the word got around that those reports weren’t entirely true, and the bid might not have been that big. But in one way, it didn’t matter. Just the possibility that the Union might spend that sum on a striker that got people’s attention, because they’ve never come close to doing so.

Tanner has signed four strikers in his Union tenure: Przybylko, Santos, Davó and Andrew Wooten. Two of them were free transfers (Przybylko and Wooten), one was a loan (Davó), and one had a $500,000 transfer fee (Santos). None has earned a higher salary here than Santos’ $728,500 this year.

Money spent isn’t everything in MLS, as the Union have repeatedly proven. But no sporting director would be able to do much better than Tanner’s 2-for-4 success rate with the sums he’s had for soccer’s most expensive position.

The Union have opened their checkbook — which mean’s ownership’s checkbook — for midfielders plenty often by now. And every time they’ve done so, it has paid off. Alejandro Bedoya, Tranquillo Barnetta, Marco Fabián, Jamiro Monteiro and Dániel Gazdag are among the examples.

But the team’s history of not spending big on strikers goes back even farther. Carlos Ruiz and Conor Casey were free transfers. Sapong was bought for a draft pick. Jack McInerney was a college draft pick, and Sébastien Le Toux was an expansion draft pick. Picault and Pontius weren’t true strikers, they were wingers who could score.

Arguably the closest the Union came to spending big on a striker before Tanner’s arrival was Fernando Aristeguieta, whose loan deal here in 2015 qualified him as a Young Designated Player though his salary was a moderate $350,000. The biggest outlay on the forward line overall was the $1.2 million in allocation money and $1.25 million salary spent on winger David Accam in 2018.

The cost of holding back

If this track record is to ever change, it’s got to be now. And a number of people within the Union’s ranks know that if it’s not now, there could be serious ramifications.

Bedoya is running out of time. Monteiro might run out of patience. Most importantly, Curtin might run out of town. FC Cincinnati won’t be the last team to back a Brinks truck up to his Queen Village home to try to pry him away.

It’s clear from Curtin’s words and deeds that there’s no team he’d rather coach than the one he never got to play for, and there’s no place he’d rather live than the one he has always called home.

But he has every right to aspire to work for a club that will give him more resources than the Union have. If he keeps getting better offers than what the Union give him, he’ll have every right to accept one.

Curtin knows better than anyone how close the Union are to being regular contenders for Philadelphia’s first top-level soccer championship since the Atoms in 1973. (Sorry to the Kixx fans out there, but you know the difference.)

He also knows that the most famous question he has asked in his tenure now deserves to stand beside another.

Do the Union want to be good, or do they want to be great?

And if not now, when?

