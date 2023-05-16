The Union are back on traditional TV Wednesday, and their game vs. D.C. is free online

For the first time this year, the Union will have a regular-season game on traditional TV when they host D.C. United at Subaru Park Wednesday (7:55 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes; pregame coverage starts at 7:30).

It will also be the Union’s first free game on Apple’s streaming platform since March 25. Naturally, for fans, it comes for a game that’s on TV, so the free stream is only of so much help. But if you don’t have cable and haven’t paid for MLS Season Pass, it will be easy to watch the game on a wide range of devices — including TVs with Comcast X1 cable boxes, since the Apple app is built into the software.

Fox and Apple will have separate broadcasters calling the action in both English and Spanish. Continuing an unfortunate tradition, while the Apple crews will be in the stadium, the Fox crews won’t be.

The various announcers will be: Nate Bukaty and Tony Meola in English on FS1; Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey (who lives in Philadelphia) in English on Apple; John Laguna, Claudio Suárez and Mariano Trujillo in Spanish on Fox Deportes; and Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla in Spanish on Apple.

There will also be a local radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Dave Leno and Sheanon Williams on the call. The radio broadcast will be available as an audio overlay on Apple’s English broadcast, via an icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Wednesday’s free MLS games on Apple TV

There’s a nearly-full round of 13 MLS games Wednesday. Six are free to watch, including Union-D.C. The others are:

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m.

If you have Apple TV+ but not MLS Season Pass, you can watch the “MLS 360″ live highlights show for no extra charge.

The Union’s next game on traditional TV will be July 2 at Atlanta United, on Fox’s big broadcast network and Fox Deportes. We don’t know yet when the Union’s next free game on Apple will be, because the free games are set one week before kickoff. This Saturday’s home game against the New England Revolution will be back behind the paywall.

If you aren’t an MLS Season Pass subscriber, Apple is offering a free one-month trial. Click here for more details and to sign up.

Wednesday’s MLS announcer schedule

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. (free): Mark Followill and Kyndra de St. Aubin in English; Raúl Guzmán and Walter Roque in Spanish.

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.: Andres Cordero and Jamie Watson in English; Moisés Linares and Jaime Macías in Spanish.

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. (free): Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam in English; Diego Pessolano and Luis Gerardo Bucci in Spanish; Frédéric Lord and Vincent Destouches in French.

Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce in English; Francisco X. Rivera and Diego Arrioja in Spanish.

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. (free): Tony Husband and Ross Smith in English; Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo in Spanish.

Union vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. (free): Nate Bukaty and Tony Meola in English on FS1; Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey in English on Apple; John Laguna, Claudio Suárez and Mariano Trujillo in Spanish on Fox Deportes; Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla in Spanish on Apple.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.: Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham in English; Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart in Spanish; Matt Cullen and Sébastien Le Toux in French.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. (free): Adrian Healey and Cobi Jones in English; Adrian Garcia-Márquez and Francisco Pinto in Spanish; Jeremy Filosa and Matthias Van Halst in French.

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m.: Callum Williams and Calen Carr in English; Juan Arango and Carlos Suárez in Spanish.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m.: Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman in English; Oscar Salazar and Carlos Ruiz in Spanish.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m.: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth in English; Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño in Spanish.

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.: Tyler Terens and Devon Kerr in English; Rodolfo Landeros and Martín Zúñiga in Spanish.

Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m.: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu in English; Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa in Spanish.

