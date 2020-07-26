That seemed to wake the Union up. They finally started to put some authority on the ball, and in the 63rd Santos delivered the opening goal. Jamiro Monteiro set it up with a brilliant chip over the top of New England’s back line that Santos and Aaronson chased in tandem. As they pulled the Revs’ defense open, Aaronson made way for Santos to take the ball. He duly did, took one touch, then thumped a left-footed shot to the far post.