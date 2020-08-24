The lack of atmosphere at fan-less games doesn’t just matter to fans, it matters to players, too. And even if the players got accustomed to it while at Disney World for this summer’s tournament, it’s still strange to play a game at a real stadium — whether Subaru Park or cavernous Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where the Union played a scoreless draw with the New England Revolution last Thursday. Midfielder Brenden Aaronson said he could hear his voice echoing as he shouted to teammates, and Curtin said he could shout to players all the way across the field.